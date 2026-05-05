Speed Fab-Crete Receives TEXO Distinguished Building Award First Place Design-Build Category Public Safety Building

Josephine Department of Public Safety Police Department & Fire Station Speed Fab-Crete Accepts TEXO Distinguished Building Award, First Place, Category Design-Build 1 ($9.1M) for the City of Josephine Public Safety Building (Fire/Police), awarded on April 23, 2026.

TEXO Distinguished Building Award, First Place, Category Design-Build 1 for the City of Josephine Fire and Police, awarded on April 23, 2026.

We want to thank TEXO for this recognition and award. It is an honor for Speed Fab-Crete to be recognized for this project and for what it represents in design-build delivery.” — Ronald A. Hamm, President

JOSEPHINE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFort Worth Based Speed Fab-Crete Receives TEXO Distinguished Building Award First Place Design-Build Category for City of Josephine Public Safety BuildingIn one of the fastest growing small cities in North Texas, the City of Josephine continues to experience steady residential and commercial expansion, creating increased demand for modern public safety infrastructure. That growth led to the development of the City’s new Public Safety Building, now recognized with a major industry honor.Fort Worth based Speed Fab-Crete Corp. announced it has received the TEXO Distinguished Building Award, First Place, Category Design-Build 1 ($9.1M) for the City of Josephine Public Safety Building (Fire/Police), awarded on April 23, 2026. The recognition highlights excellence in design-build delivery, construction execution, and resilient public safety facility development.Award Presentation and AttendeesThe award was received with key project and industry leaders in attendance including Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab-Crete Corp., Randy C. Landers, Project Executive for Speed Fab-Crete, Alan Hucaby, President of Callahan and Freeman Architects, Kevin Poole, Lead Architect for the project, and leadership representatives from the City of Josephine. Also attending were the spouses of Ronald A. Hamm and Randy C. Landers.Ronald A. Hamm stated, “We want to thank TEXO for this recognition and award. It is an honor for Speed Fab-Crete to be recognized for this project and for what it represents in design-build delivery. I also want to thank our entire team for delivering such a high-quality project, including our field staff, subcontractors, design partners, and our Speed Fab-Crete Precast Division for their commitment and craftsmanship from start to finish.”A Growing City and a Critical InvestmentAs the City of Josephine continues to grow, the need for expanded and modern public safety facilities became essential. The City required a unified Police and Fire facility that could support current operations while preparing for future expansion and long-term service demands.The result is a purpose-built public safety campus designed for efficiency, resilience, and community protection.The project was delivered using a Progressive Design-Build approach, allowing design, engineering, and construction teams to collaborate early and continuously throughout the process.Built on 75 Years of ExperienceSpeed Fab-Crete served as Design-Builder, drawing on more than 75 years in business delivering municipal, civic, and public safety facilities across Texas.Project leadership was provided by Randy C. Landers and Janis Graham, with Callahan and Freeman Architects serving as Architect of Record and engineering support from Baird, Hampton, and Brown. The project was completed during Speed Fab-Crete’s 75th anniversary year.A Facility Designed for Safety and ResilienceThe 16,298 square foot Department of Public Safety Building was designed for daily operations and extreme weather conditions.A key feature includes an ICC 500 certified storm shelter training room constructed using Speed Fab-Crete’s precast concrete panel system and engineered to withstand EF5 tornado winds up to 250 miles per hour.The facility also includes bullet-resistant construction, secure glazing, electronic security systems, and strategic site setbacks. Fire Department spaces support the City’s transition from volunteer service to a fully professional fire department.Complex Construction, Coordinated ExecutionThe site presented significant challenges due to floodplain and floodway proximity, requiring more than five feet of engineered fill to elevate the structure above native grade.Construction required integration of precast concrete panels, structural steel framing, masonry, and synthetic plaster exterior systems, along with interior light gauge steel framing and acoustic finishes. Security systems and protective assemblies were fully coordinated through the design-build process.Design-Build Delivery and PerformanceThe Design-Build delivery method allowed overlapping design and construction phases, improving coordination and reducing risk. This approach resulted in an estimated 15 to 20 percent schedule improvement compared to traditional delivery methods.Despite complexity, including storm shelter construction and advanced security requirements, the project was completed on schedule. Construction began in June 2024 and was completed in December 2025.Acknowledging the Team Behind the WorkSpeed Fab-Crete extends its sincere appreciation to all subcontractors, trade partners, design partners, and project contributors whose work was essential to the success of the project. Special recognition is given to the Speed Fab-Crete Precast Division for its critical role in delivering the structural and storm shelter systems.The company also recognizes the dedication of its superintendents and on-site staff who managed daily construction operations from June 2024 through December 2025, ensuring safety, quality, and schedule performance throughout the duration of the project.A Finished Facility That Reflects a Growing CommunityThe completed Public Safety Building stands as a reflection of Josephine’s continued growth and commitment to public safety, combining durable construction, functional design, and a unified civic identity that will serve the community for decades.TEXO Distinguished Building AwardThe TEXO Distinguished Building Award, First Place in Design-Build 1 ($9.1M Category), recognizes excellence in collaboration, execution, and innovation in public safety construction.About Speed Fab-Crete Corp.Fort Worth based Speed Fab-Crete Corp. is a Texas based construction and design-build firm with more than 75 years of experience delivering municipal, public safety, and institutional facilities across the state, specializing in design-build delivery, precast systems, and resilient infrastructure.Media ContactTrina H. TorresCorporate CommunicationsSpeed Fab-Crete Corp.817-478-1137ttorres@speedfabcrete.comConnect With Speed Fab-CreteWebsite: https://www.speedfabcrete.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/speedfabcrete Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/speedfabcrete YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@speedfabcrete LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/speed-fab-crete About TEXOTEXO is a leading construction industry association representing contractors and construction professionals across North Texas and Louisiana, recognizing excellence in construction through its annual Distinguished Building Awards program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.