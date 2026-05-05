Epoxy Floors NJ Announces Specialized Restaurant Kitchen Flooring Solutions to Minimize Downtime for NJ Food Service

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Epoxy Floors NJ Announces Specialized Restaurant Kitchen Flooring Solutions

We work together with owners to determine the specific times and days that cause the least disruption, aiming for a single mobilization whenever possible to keep costs down.” — Stephen Smedley

STIRLING, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoxy Floors NJ, a leading industrial flooring contractor with 37 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its specialized commercial restaurant flooring services . Designed specifically for the high-intensity environments of New Jersey kitchens, these systems prioritize both long-term durability and the operational needs of busy restaurant owners.Recognizing that downtime is the primary concern for the food service industry, Epoxy Floors NJ has developed a flexible mobilization strategy. The company offers phased installations—often completing 50% of a facility at a time—to allow businesses to remain operational."Understanding the restaurant business is critical to our success," says the team at Epoxy Floors NJ. "We work together with owners to determine the specific times and days that cause the least disruption, aiming for a single mobilization whenever possible to keep costs down while ensuring a safe, compliant environment."The company’s restaurant-grade solutions include:Urethane Cement Systems: Engineered to withstand "thermal shock"—the rapid temperature changes common near commercial fryers and dishwashers—preventing the floor from cracking or disbonding.Slip-Resistant Textures: Customizable non-slip aggregates, including aluminum oxide granules, provide a seamless waterproof barrier that meets strict health regulations and safety standards.Decorative Flake & Quartz Systems: For front-of-house or visible prep areas, decorative flake flooring offers an aesthetic upgrade without sacrificing industrial-strength wear.All installations are performed by factory-trained technicians and comply with FDA Food Code requirements. Epoxy Floors NJ provides no-cost, in-depth evaluations for New Jersey businesses to determine the best "fitness of purpose" for their specific budget and operational needs.About Epoxy Floors NJBased in Stirling, NJ, Epoxy Floors NJ (a division of High Performance Systems) specializes in high-performance flooring for industrial and commercial environments. Serving the Tristate region and Virginia, the company focuses exclusively on commercial projects, including warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and food service restoration.Media Contact:Name: Sales DepartmentPhone: 732-384-5577Email: sales@hpsflooring.comWebsite: https://epoxyfloorsnj.com/

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