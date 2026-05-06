Zionsville Facial Plastic Surgeon Discusses Advanced Non-Surgical Treatments

Dr. Emily Hrisomalos outlines how her practice integrates medical oversight and advanced technology into non-surgical aesthetic care.

ZIONSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emily Hrisomalos, MD, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Zionsville , is highlighting the role of advanced aesthetic services within her Zionsville practice, emphasizing the growing demand for non-surgical treatments designed to address common skin concerns with medical oversight and individualized planning.Dr. Hrisomalos’ practice focuses exclusively on cosmetic and reconstructive procedures of the face and neck, offering both surgical and non-surgical treatment options. According to Dr. Hrisomalos, non-surgical aesthetic treatments have become an increasingly important component of comprehensive facial care. “Many patients are interested in improving skin tone, texture, and elasticity without surgery if that can be effectively achieved based on their unique needs. Our goal is to offer evidence-based options that are selected thoughtfully and performed in a medically supervised environment.”The practice’s aesthetic department provides a range of treatments intended to address wrinkles, pigmentation concerns, acne scarring, sun damage, and uneven complexion. Services include laser skin rejuvenation procedures using the Sciton JOULEX platform, radiofrequency microneedling with Morpheus8, traditional microneedling, chemical peels, and customized facials. Each treatment plan is developed after consultation to determine the most appropriate approach based on a patient’s skin type, goals, and tolerance for downtime.Dr. Hrisomalos noted that technology selection plays a central role in treatment outcomes. “Devices and products are chosen based on safety data, versatility, and their ability to be tailored to different skin types,” she explains. “Customization is critical, particularly when addressing concerns such as hyperpigmentation or early skin laxity.”Advanced Medical Aesthetician Susan Barnes works alongside Dr. Hrisomalos to deliver non-surgical care. Barnes brings more than two decades of experience in aesthetic treatments, including extensive work with laser platforms. In addition to providing patient care, she has served as a national trainer for aesthetic device manufacturers, educating other medical professionals on the safe and effective use of laser technologies.“Our responsibility is to advocate for patients and ensure they understand both the benefits and limitations of any treatment,” Barnes says. “Education and realistic expectations are essential components of aesthetic medicine.”In addition to in-office procedures, the aesthetic department offers physician-selected skin care products intended to support and maintain results at home. These include medical-grade formulations from brands such as ZOSkin Health, ALASTINSkincare, Skinbetter Science, and Skinprint. Dr. Hrisomalos notes that topical regimens are often integrated into broader treatment strategies to help protect the skin from environmental damage and reinforce in-office outcomes.While Dr. Hrisomalos says non-surgical procedures can provide measurable improvements in skin quality for many individuals, she emphasizes that patient evaluation remains the first step. “Not every concern can or should be treated the same way. A thorough consultation allows us to determine whether a non-surgical option is appropriate or whether a surgical solution may ultimately be more effective.”As interest in minimally invasive aesthetic treatments continues to grow, Dr. Hrisomalos believes medical oversight will remain a defining factor in patient safety. “Patients should seek qualified providers with a deep understanding of facial anatomy and skin physiology. That foundation supports responsible treatment planning and helps reduce unnecessary risk.”About Dr. Emily HrisomalosEmily Hrisomalos, MD is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. She received her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine, followed by a general surgery internship. She then completed a residency in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Case Western Reserve University, where she gained extensive training and education on the anatomy and function of the head and neck. Dr. Hrisomalos further refined her expertise through a competitive fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Miami, focusing on advanced aesthetic and reconstructive techniques. Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeryand the American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery™, Dr. Hrisomalos practices in Zionsville, Indiana, where her work centers solely on facial plastic surgery and non-surgical treatments of the facial and neck regions. Dr. Hrisomalos is available for interview upon request.For more information, please visit dremilyhrisomalos.com or @dremilyhrisomalos on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.dremilyhrisomalos.com/practice-news/zionsville-facial-plastic-surgeon-discusses-advanced-non-surgical-treatments/ ###Dr. Emily Hrisomalos Facial Plastic Surgery1650 W Oak Street, Suite 107Zionsville, IN 46077(317) 973-4550Rosemont Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.