Woodbridge Commuters Find Drug-Free Back and Neck Pain Relief at Virginia Family Chiropractic

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Woodbridge chiropractor Dr. Cameron Hatam uses Chiropractic BioPhysics to treat posture-related back and neck pain in I-95 corridor commuters

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodbridge residents average 36.7-minute commutes to work according to U.S. Census data, 38 percent above the national average of 26.6 minutes, with 82 percent driving alone and 3.37 percent logging "super commutes" exceeding 90 minutes. A meta-analysis published in BMC Public Health found that driving time doubles the odds of developing low back pain compared to non-drivers (OR=2.03), while a systematic review in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health identified that 84 percent of occupational drivers experience low back pain during their lifetime. Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge treats commuter-related spinal conditions using Chiropractic BioPhysics, a structural correction method backed by peer-reviewed research.The clinic sits along Richmond Highway, less than a mile from Interstate 95, the primary corridor for Woodbridge commuters heading north to Washington, D.C., Arlington, and Fairfax County. A 2025 Woodbridge Patch commuter survey found residents reporting drive times ranging from 30 minutes to three hours, depending on conditions, with the I-95/Route 123 interchange and the Route 1 Occoquan River bridge identified as persistent bottleneck points. Prince William County's mean commute time reached 40.6 minutes in recent Census surveys, among the longest in Northern Virginia.Prolonged driving places mechanical stress on the lumbar spine through a combination of static seated posture, whole-body vibration from the vehicle, and limited opportunity for postural adjustment during traffic congestion. Research in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research documented that vehicle vibration excites 4-to-6-hertz resonance in the lower back, triggering involuntary muscle contraction and accelerating disc fatigue. When commuters then transition from the driver's seat to an office chair for eight or more hours, the cumulative spinal compression compounds."A patient who drives 40 minutes each way on I-95 and then sits at a desk all day is loading their spine in a flexed position for 10 or more hours without meaningful decompression," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, D.C., owner of Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge, VA . "By the time they come in, we are seeing measurable changes in cervical and lumbar curvature on X-ray that correspond directly to their daily posture patterns."Dr. Hatam, a Palmer College of Chiropractic graduate certified in Chiropractic BioPhysics, uses pre- and post-treatment X-ray analysis to quantify spinal misalignment and track correction progress over time. CBP differs from traditional chiropractic adjustment by incorporating Mirror Image traction and exercises designed to reshape spinal curvature rather than provide temporary symptom relief. The Woodbridge office also offers spinal decompression for herniated and compressed discs, dry needling for chronic muscle tension in the neck and shoulders, and the Graston Technique for scar tissue mobilization.The approach addresses a population-level concern. Approximately 619 million people worldwide experienced low back pain in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, making it the leading cause of disability globally. In the United States, back pain generates over $100 billion in annual treatment costs, and 56 percent of patients experience recurrence within six months of recovery. For commuters specifically, awkward posture combined with prolonged sitting increases the likelihood of recurrence.Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, VA insurance, auto insurance, and workers' compensation. The office is located at 14904 Richmond Hwy, Suite 301, and sees patients Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., with Tuesday and Thursday afternoon hours from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia communities for over 25 years from four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice uses Chiropractic BioPhysics methodology to identify root causes of spinal conditions through diagnostic imaging and structural analysis. Treatment modalities include CBP corrective protocols, spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, Digital Motion X-ray, Knee On Trac, trigger point injections, dry needling, and NeuroMed. The Woodbridge location received the Best of the Best National Award in 2018, and Dr. Hatam was named a Patient Preferred Chiropractor in 2019.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-woodbridge-va/

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