Capstone Health Alliance & Prairie Health Ventures Announce Partnership Expanding Value & Savings for Rural Healthcare

Yolandi Myers President & CAO, Capstone Health Alliance

This partnership is a powerful step forward for rural health providers and the communities and patients these providers support.” — Yolandi Myers, President & CAO, Capstone Health Alliance

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capstone Health Alliance and Prairie Health Ventures (PHV) are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at increasing savings, value, and long‑term sustainability across both organization’s memberships, with a strong focus on hospitals and health care organizations serving rural communities.Effective May 1, 2026, the partnership brings together Capstone Health Alliance’s extensive purchasing scale, data‑driven contracting expertise, and nationwide member network with Prairie Health Ventures’ GPO that has more than 50 hospitals and 800‑plus affiliates. Together, the organizations will expand opportunities to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and strengthen health care delivery for providers across the Midwest and beyond.Capstone Health Alliance is one of the largest regional group purchasing organizations (GPOs) in the country, supporting approximately 200 member hospitals, nearly 100 health systems and thousands of continuum‑of‑care providers across all 50 states. Through its scale, analytics and collaborative contracting approach, Capstone helps members lower supply chain and purchased‑service costs while maintaining flexibility to meet local community needs. Prairie Health Ventures’ membership will gain access to the vast network offered by Capstone, and vice versa, creating cost efficiencies for both organizations.“This partnership is a powerful step forward for rural health providers and the communities and patients these providers support,” said Yolandi Myers, President and Chief Administrative Officer of Capstone Health Alliance. “By partnering with Prairie Health Ventures, Capstone can continue to increase purchasing volume and negotiate more favorable pricing for all provider entities participating in our GPO. This directly supports our mission to reduce overall health care costs without compromising patient care.”“Capstone is honored to have the opportunity to partner with such a distinguished and long-standing organization as Prairie Health Ventures” added Capstone’s Owner and CEO, Tim Bugg. “Prairie’s work over the years to ensure rural healthcare’s survival and place in the healthcare market has been outstanding, and Capstone is proud to be a collaborating with such an important association.”Founded 50 years ago, Prairie Health Ventures has focused on helping smaller and rural hospitals remain strong, independent, and sustainable within their communities by facilitating collaboration and shared resources. PHV is dedicated to creating a customizable portfolio of services to help members progress, even as the industry changes.“At Prairie Health Ventures, our mission has always been to support rural providers with the tools and partnerships they need to succeed. This collaboration with Capstone Health Alliance enhances our ability to deliver real savings, operational support, and long-term value to our members while preserving the independence of the communities they serve.”— Rodney G. Triplett, CEO, Prairie Health VenturesBy aligning their complementary strengths, Capstone Health Alliance and Prairie Health Ventures are positioned to deliver enhanced savings, operational support, and long‑term value to help ensure rural healthcare access and delivery remain resilient and strongly prepared to serve patients where care is needed most.About Capstone Health AllianceHeadquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and including industry leading education, all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com About Prairie Health VenturesPrairie Health Ventures (PHV), based out of Lincoln, Nebraska, is a leading alliance of rural hospitals and non-acute healthcare organizations in the Midwest. Member-owned and directed, they have a growing membership of rural hospitals, affiliates, business entities, and non-profit organizations across the region. 2025 marked the 50th anniversary of the group’s origination. In 1975, a group of nearly 20 hospital leaders came together to form Nebraska Purchasing Group (NPG) with the goal of working together to remain independent. Fast forward to 2006, when Prairie Health Ventures was created to provide a variety of services to the membership. Today, PHV consists of an alliance of 46 hospitals/owners and over 800 affiliate members.PHV is actively engaged in a variety of services aimed at providing solutions to improve access, quality, and business performance. The core service lines offered to members include GPO, 340B Management & Pharmacy Services, USAC Consulting, and Population Health. Member collaboration and PHV’s relationship with their members is critical. For that reason, they host several member events throughout the year including a GPO Member Retreat geared towards the purchasing managers and finance personnel of their hospitals and large affiliate members, a 340B Conference for members involved in the 340B Management program, and the Executive Leadership Conference for hospital members’ C-Suite and their board members. PHV continues to grow and evolve to best serve members and their communities in the ever-changing rural healthcare landscape. https://www.phvne.com/

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