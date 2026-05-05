Virginia Family Chiropractic Addresses Musculoskeletal Injuries in Manassas Construction Workforce

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Manassas chiropractor Dr. Ghazaleh Tabrizi combines chiropractic care with fitness rehab for construction workers with chronic back, knee, and shoulder pain

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction laborers are the second most common occupation in the Manassas metropolitan area, according to U.S. Census Bureau workforce data, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 173,200 non-fatal injury cases in the construction industry in 2023 alone. Musculoskeletal injuries account for more than 20 percent of those cases, with the lower back, knees, and shoulders absorbing the heaviest toll. Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas is treating that workforce directly, offering drug-free chiropractic rehabilitation designed for the physical demands of trades work.Research published in the journal Sustainability found that 86 percent of construction workers reported acute musculoskeletal pain within 12 months, with the lower back affected in 63 percent of cases and knees in 53 percent. A separate meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Public Health calculated a pooled musculoskeletal disorder prevalence of 79 percent among construction workers globally, with workers over age 40 facing significantly elevated risk. Yet the same Wisconsin study found that only 35 percent of affected workers sought professional treatment from a physician, chiropractor, or physiotherapist.Dr. Ghazaleh Tabrizi, the board-certified chiropractor leading the Manassas office at 8420 Dorsey Circle, brings a credential set built for this population. In addition to her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles, Dr. Tabrizi holds certifications as a personal trainer, physiotherapist, and weight management specialist. She has worked with athletes across disciplines, performing fitness and functional assessments and designing rehabilitation protocols that address both injury recovery and injury prevention."A construction worker's body absorbs repetitive stress that most people never experience, heavy lifting, sustained overhead work, prolonged kneeling on hard surfaces," said Dr. Ghazaleh Tabrizi, D.C., of Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas, VA . "We treat the structural damage and then rebuild the functional strength so they can stay on the job without relying on painkillers."The Manassas office uses a multi-modal treatment approach that includes manual and activator adjustments, cervical and lumbar spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy for inflammation reduction, electrical stimulation, ultrasound, and targeted traction protocols, including Pope 2-way and Y-axis traction. For construction workers specifically, Dr. Tabrizi integrates range-of-motion exercises and rehabilitation training aimed at restoring functional movement patterns disrupted by repetitive occupational stress.The timing carries particular relevance for Manassas. Micron Technology's $2.17 billion facility expansion, backed by $275 million in CHIPS and Science Act funding, is projected to add more than 1,300 manufacturing and construction jobs to the area. That growth follows the semiconductor manufacturer's previous $3 billion expansion, which required 1,200 tradespeople during construction. Lockheed Martin employs another 1,500 workers locally. The Associated Builders and Contractors estimates the national construction industry needs 439,000 additional workers in 2025, and the Illinois Chiropractic Society reports that occupations with the highest rates of back pain include construction, warehousing, and transportation, all sectors with a significant presence in the Manassas economy.The practice also accepts workers' compensation cases and carries insurance participation with Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, and Cigna, with Virginia Family Chiropractic Manassas serving as the only location in the four-office practice to accept Cigna coverage. The office operates Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia for more than 25 years with offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The practice integrates chiropractic care, physical medicine, and rehabilitation through a team model that includes doctors of chiropractic, a family nurse practitioner, and a supervising physician. Treatment modalities include Chiropractic BioPhysics, spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, Digital Motion X-ray, Knee On Trac decompression, trigger point injections, dry needling, and NeuroMed electromedical treatment. The practice received the Best of the Best National Award in 2018 and the Patient Preferred Chiropractors designation in 2019. Virginia Family Chiropractic treats patients of all ages for conditions including arthritis, neuropathy, auto accident injuries, sports rehabilitation, and work-related musculoskeletal disorders.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 8420 Dorsey Cir STE 101, Manassas, VA 20110Phone: (703) 367-7878Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-manassas-va/

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