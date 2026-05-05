MDC to hold free Archery and Atlatl programs at Shaw Nature Reserve May 16

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GRAY SUMMIT, Mo.—Firearms are often the tools of choice for hunting and target shooting in today’s world. But before modern times the bow and arrow fulfilled those tasks—and even further back in time, the atlatl.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering two free public programs on Saturday, May 16 at Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit: archery and atlatl. Both programs are free and all equipment needed will be provided by MDC.

Participants can attend either one or both programs. Preregistration is required for each program separately at the links provided below:

Are you someone that has never shot a bow and arrow before and you’re not sure how to get started? Or maybe you did when you were young but never pursued the activity any further. Learn the basics of shooting the bow and arrow utilizing some of the techniques and methods that have been adopted by the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). This course is for those age 12 years of age or older. It is not recommended for adults with shoulder or back injuries.

Join us to learn how to use the ancient atlatl. This traditional hunting method is making a comeback. Whether you're looking for a fun activity to do with family and friends or are hoping to learn an alternative hunting method, this is a great activity to get you outdoors. Open to ages seven years and up.

Shaw Nature Reserve is in Gray Summit at 307 Pinetum Loop Road, on the south side of I-44 off exit #253.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.