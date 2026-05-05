DoW-VA partnership provides increased access to care for Hudson Valley Veterans

Keller Army Community Hospital (KACH) staff and a Veteran Administration (VA) provider executed an initial round of Endocrinology Fine Needle Aspiration (FNA) cases on April 15, 2026.

This access to care was previously not available at KACH but was executed due to the Department of War (DoW)-VA strategic partnership that was established in April 2024.

A multidisciplinary team, including KACH Perioperative Nursing personnel working alongside Dr. Mukthar Khan, a VA provider and diabetes & metabolism endocrinologist, conducted two FNA biopsies to collect cell samples from thyroid nodules to determine if they are benign or cancerous. Endocrinologists are specialists in hormone-producing glands and are experts in interpreting thyroid ultrasound characteristics, ensuring the highest accuracy for the FNA biopsy.

“The successful execution of our initial FNA cases marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serving veterans, said Maj. Anthony David, Chief, Perioperative Nursing Services, Keller Army Community Hospital. “Upon completion of the cases, we conducted an after-action review and identified critical workflow gaps that allow us to refine our processes, ultimately enhancing both the patient experience and our operational efficiency.”

The DoW-VA strategic partnership expanded access to health services and increased efficiency for Veterans, Soldiers, Cadets and other beneficiaries at KACH and VA Hudson Valley Health Care System locations. Under this partnership, beneficiaries in the Hudson Valley region can receive care at KACH from both KACH and VA clinicians and receive expanded access to select healthcare services including select gynecological services, traumatic brain injury care, and inpatient behavioral health care.

The partnership is the first of its kind in New York and is part of VA’s comprehensive nationwide efforts to expand access to care for veterans through partnerships with DoW.

“The strong collaboration across multiple departments and with external VA partners demonstrates the value of the collaboration and increases access to care for our beneficiaries and the area veteran population,” said Col. Sean J. Hipp, Commander, Keller Army Community Hospital. “This is what happens when federal agencies, linked closely in purpose, form alliances and strengthen partnerships.”