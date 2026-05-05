Connecticut's 14th Civil Support Team hosts Local Air Force JROTC

The Connecticut National Guard’s 14th Civil Support Team (CST) hosted Windsor Locks High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Training Officer Corps at Camp Hartell, Windsor Locks, Conn. April 22nd, 2026.

The purpose of the visit was to show what it’s like to have a career within the CST and the Connecticut National Guard to the cadets.

“We want them to understand that not everybody comes in the military to go to combat, and not everybody comes in the military and goes to these jobs that you see on TV, " said Maj. Kevin Mulligan, the commander of the 14th CST. “There’s so many different factors and assets and things that you can do when it comes to being in the military. So this is more information.”

JROTC Cadets were introduced to different mission sets, equipment, career fields, and opportunities within the CST. It showed students the different roles, skills, and life in the military.

Cadets participated in four different Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) related training lanes that gave them insight into how the CST responds to different scenarios or uses specialized technology to detect or manage hazardous substances or scenarios.

“The idea was to just have them understand how we operate in the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) space,“ said Mulligan. “We had a part with the [Man Transportable Robotic System (MTRS)] robot, equipment and all the different survey equipment that we use to identify things downrange.”

The MTRS Incremet II is a robot used by Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) teams to safely handle explosives devices or other hazardous substances. During this training, cadets learned to maneuver the robot using a controller and pick up items to simulate how it would be used in an actual mission.

Cadets also learned about operating within self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), hazmat training suits and what different substances, environments and pathogens they protect you from. They were also taught medical response procedures with hands-on opportunities to use tourniquets and bandages.

The cadets were split into teams to compete against each other during a decontamination lane. They learned and practiced decontamination procedures and safely exiting their protective suits without self contamination.

Every state andinhabited U.S. territory’s National Guard has at least one Civil Support Team responsible for supporting local and federal law enforcement agencies by identifying hazards and advising appropriate response measures during CBRNE incidents.

Cadets left the visit with knowledge about managing CBRN hazards, and a better understanding of how the CST is always ready, always there to keep Connecticut and the country safe.