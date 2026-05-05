Early-career employees explore what’s N.E.X.T. in Aviation careers

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES 05.20.2025 Courtesy Story

To help early-career employees define their professional paths and expand their understanding of career options within Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, the Procurement Process Support Directorate, often referred to as BP, hosted the “What’s N.E.X.T.?” career development briefing at Defense Supply Center Richmond.

N.E.X.T., which stands for Navigate, Excel, Xpand, Thrive, is a new initiative designed to equip recent graduates of the Pathways to Career Excellence (PaCE) Program with tools and insights to shape their careers within the acquisition workforce.

The session brought together employees, hiring managers and subject matter experts to focus on three areas: self-awareness, team-building skills, and career path exploration. Participants identified personal strengths, refined their goals, and learned about varied roles available within their occupational series.

The morning began with an icebreaker activity aimed at networking among contract specialists and sparking conversations about individual career roadmaps. Sherry Mitchell, branch chief within Procurement Training Division, and Jennifer Deskins, senior analyst within Procurement Process Support, opened the session with presentations on aligning career plans with personality, interests, and values.

The team also created a personalized career development workbook for participants, encouraging ongoing self-reflection and skills tracking.

“The icebreaker game at the beginning was a great way to connect and hear about different career opportunities in an informal manner,” said Julie Best, contract specialist within Strategic Acquisitions Division. “The slides and the information shared during the presentation were beneficial. I appreciate opportunities such as the N.E.X.T. Career Development Briefing as it provides action items if you are willing to take the information and utilize it. Being part of the PaCE program has provided me with so many opportunities for career development. There are so many wonderful people part of the program, and I know that is what drives the program’s success. Throughout my entire time in the program, there was intentionality in the planning and a true respect and appreciation for feedback.”

Gwendolyn Pearson and Alicia Jones, program managers within Procurement Process Support, spoke about certification and warrant requirements, providing insight into career progression within the acquisition field.

“My hope for career development is to see what options are presented, and that it doesn’t restrict us to follow that one path, and this event was able to show just that,” said Arjun Mandgi, contract administrator within OEM Post-Award Division.

Another key portion of the sessionincluded briefings from experienced hiring managers Rick Alexander, division chief of Strategic Acquisitions, and Floyd Moore, director of the Engineering Directorate. Both emphasized transparency in hiring practices and shared strategies for lateral and upward mobility.

“Sharing perspective with PaCErs as they enter Federal Service is an investment in the future workforce.Mentoring begins now as we prepare them to take our places someday,” said Alexander. “Helping them get off on the right foot with realistic expectations, targeted career goals, and a commitment to expertise development is mutually beneficial to each individual and to the organization.”

“Throughout my career, many people have taken time to mentor and develop me.Nothing good I have achieved has happened alone. I stand on the shoulders of greatness,” he added. “This was an opportunity to pay it forward. It is a delight to share the journey with passionate and committed public servants at every stage of their career as we pull together to accomplish the mission.”

Moore said he’s “instilled with a sense of obligation to support and mentor colleagues,” and “strives to fulfill that commitment daily.”

The N.E.X.T. briefing is one of several efforts to build a culture of growth and professional development among early-career employees at DLA Aviation.