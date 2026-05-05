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DLA Aviation at Jacksonville connects with warfighters at Kings Bay event

KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

05.16.2025

Courtesy Story

The team at Defense Logistics Agency Aviation at Jacksonville recently sponsored a "Meet the Warfighter" event, offering its team a valuable opportunity to connect with service members at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia.
Eight civilian employees from the Jacksonville, Florida, facility participated in the May 9 event, gaining a deeper understanding of their role in supporting national defense and maintaining the nation's submarine fleet.
The visit included a tour of the Trident Refit Facility warehouse, where employees observed material movement and storage operations. They learned about logistics best practices and gained insights into the challenges and successes of supporting the complex operation. The team also ate at The Kings Bay Pirates Cove Galley, further enhancing their understanding of the daily lives of sailors.
A highlight was a tour of the USS Tennessee (SSBN 734), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine. The experience provided a tangible connection to the warfighter and underscored the importance of their support.
DLA Aviation and Distribution, Jacksonville, expressed gratitude to all involved for their support and hospitality. The "Meet the Warfighter" event enhanced the civilian workforce's perspective on their critical role and strengthened the connection between DLA and the men and women in uniform.

NEWS INFO

Date Taken: 05.16.2025
Date Posted: 05.05.2026 10:38
Story ID: 564389
Location: KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US
Web Views: 9
Downloads: 0

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