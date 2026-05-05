Virginia Family Chiropractic Offers Non-Surgical Knee Decompression at Falls Church Office

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The Knee On Trac system applies controlled mechanical traction to reduce joint compression and help patients delay or avoid knee replacement surgery

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knee osteoarthritis affects 32.5 million American adults, and research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that knee OA has doubled in prevalence since the mid-twentieth century. For the roughly 790,000 patients who undergo total knee replacement each year in the United States, the procedure carries weeks of recovery time, surgical risk, and an implant lifespan that averages 20 years, a timeline that may not outlast the patient. Virginia Family Chiropractic now offers an alternative pathway through Knee On Trac decompression therapy at its Falls Church location on Leesburg Pike.Knee On Trac is a mechanized traction system that isolates the knee joint and applies a slow, controlled stretch to separate the femur and tibia. That separation creates a vacuum effect inside the joint, which reduces bone-on-bone contact, promotes circulation of synovial fluid, and decreases inflammation. Patients sit comfortably while the device delivers targeted decompression over sessions lasting approximately five to ten minutes each. Clinicians calibrate the traction force for each patient based on their condition, pain level, and treatment goals.The technology addresses conditions including osteoarthritis, meniscus tears, ligament injuries, post-surgical stiffness, and chronic knee pain that has not responded to conventional treatment. Because the system requires no incisions, no anesthesia, and no pharmaceuticals, patients return to normal activity immediately after each session."Most patients we see for knee pain have already tried cortisone injections, physical therapy, or oral anti-inflammatories before they walk through our door," said Dr. Sarah Cassou, D.C., a chiropractor at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Falls Church, VA . "Knee On Trac gives us a way to mechanically decompress the joint and improve circulation to cartilage that has been starved of nutrients, and patients often feel a difference within the first few sessions."Dr. Cassou, a certified Chiropractic BioPhysicspractitioner who earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer West College of Chiropractic in 1995, integrates knee decompression into broader treatment plans that may include MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, and rehabilitative exercise. That multi-modal approach reflects the practice's emphasis on addressing the structural source of pain rather than managing symptoms alone.Falls Church and the surrounding Fairfax County communities carry a demographic profile that makes non-surgical knee options particularly relevant. With a median age of 39.4 and nearly half of residents aged 30 to 64, the area's working-age population faces the dual pressures of physically demanding commutes and desk-bound careers, both of which the CDC identifies as contributors to joint degeneration. Over 50 percent of people diagnosed with symptomatic knee OA will eventually undergo total knee replacement during their lifetime, according to the Osteoarthritis Action Alliance.Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia for more than 25 years across four locations in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The Falls Church office at 7121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 207, accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UnitedHealthcare, and VA (Veterans Affairs) insurance. Patients can schedule a consultation by calling (703) 538-3830.Virginia Family Chiropractic is a multi-location chiropractic and physical medicine practice with offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge, Virginia. The clinical team includes chiropractors certified in Chiropractic BioPhysics, a family nurse practitioner, and a supervising medical doctor. The practice offers spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, digital motion X-ray, dry needling, trigger point injections, and Knee On Trac knee decompression. Named a Best of the Best National Award Winner in 2018 and voted Patient Preferred Chiropractors in 2019, the practice treats patients of all ages for conditions ranging from arthritis and neuropathy to auto accident injuries and sports rehabilitation.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 7121 Leesburg Pike STE 207, Falls Church, VA 22043Phone: (703) 538-3830Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/chiropractor-falls-church-va/

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