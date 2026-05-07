Thomas-Walters Pllc Reports Surging Demand for Estate Planning Seminars in Fort Worth

Thomas Walters, PLLC: Fort Worth Estate Planning Leslie Thomas, Estate Planning Attorney

Thomas-Walters PLLC reports surging interest in its estate planning seminars in Fort Worth, Trophy Club, and Lake Worth, with limited seats remaining in May.

Most Texas families don't know what they don't know about estate planning. We host these seminars so they leave with a clear plan to protect their savings, their family, and their legacy.” — Leslie Thomas, Estate Planning Attorney

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas-Walters, PLLC, a Fort Worth estate planning law firm serving clients across Texas, reports strong public demand for its May 2026 seminar series. The firm's estate planning seminars in Fort Worth, Trophy Club, and Lake Worth have filled quickly, with limited seating remaining across six scheduled sessions covering wills and trusts, probate, and asset protection.Rising Public Interest in Wills, Trusts, and Probate PlanningDemand for estate planning education has climbed across the Dallas-Fort Worth area in recent years, and Thomas-Walters, PLLC reports the trend is accelerating in 2026. Tarrant County families increasingly want practical answers about how to set up a will, when a revocable vs irrevocable trust makes sense, and how a power of attorney protects them if they can no longer make decisions for themselves. The firm says inquiries from prospective seminar attendees have outpaced available seating across all three host cities this month.Industry observers point to several drivers: aging baby boomers preparing to transfer wealth to adult children, Texas residents concerned about asset protection during divorce or lawsuits, and a growing awareness that the probate court can be slow, require expertise , become costly, and include information becoming public when an estate is not planned well in advance. The result is a measurable uptick in the number of households seeking to speak with a trust attorney before their circumstances change.Inside the Estate Planning Seminars: Eight Threats Texas Families FaceEach session in the series is built around eight threats to a family's estate and is presented in plain-English format aimed at DFW attendees who are not lawyers. Topics include wills and living trusts and the trade-offs between them, asset protection from creditors and lawsuits, probate avoidance, estate-tax strategies, long-term care planning, "next spouse" protection for surviving spouses who later remarry, gifting to children, and provisions for family members with special needs.The May 2026 schedule includes a session on Thursday, May 7, at the Hampton Inn in Trophy Club; sessions on Tuesday, May 12, and Friday, May 22, at the Lake Worth Community Center on Charbonneau in Lake Worth; and sessions on Thursday, May 14, and Wednesday, May 20, at the Betsy Price Community Center on Blue Mound Road in Fort Worth. Each session is a complimentary lunch event, and each registered family receives a free copy of attorney Leslie Thomas' book, Estate Planning in Texas. Attendance at every session has been capped to keep the format conversational, and the firm is currently managing a waitlist for several dates.Leslie Thomas on Why Estate Planning Education Comes FirstLeslie Dillon Thomas, who founded Thomas-Walters, PLLC and was named one of the top ten estate planning attorneys in Texas by the American Institute of Legal Counsel, leads many of the seminar sessions alongside attorney Katie Manchaca. Thomas has been repeatedly named a Top Estate Planning Attorney in Fort Worth and is the author of the book given to attendees."Most Texas families don't know what they don't know about estate planning, and the information found online is often incomplete for their specific situation. We host these seminars so they leave with a clear plan to protect their savings, their family, and their legacy," said Leslie Thomas, Co-Founder and lead estate planning lawyer of Thomas-Walters, PLLC.What the Demand Signals for Texas Estate Planning & the Desire to Avoid Texas ProbateThe pace at which the May seminars have filled tracks broader signals from the Texas estate planning market. Tarrant County's population has continued to grow, real estate values across Fort Worth and the surrounding suburbs have appreciated, and more residents are entering retirement holding meaningful equity in homes, retirement accounts, and small businesses. Each of those factors raises the stakes for getting wills, trusts, and powers of attorney right the first time.Thomas-Walters reports that demand is running highest among households that have recently lost a parent or grandparent and watched probate first-hand, and among blended families who want to ensure an inheritance reaches the intended children. Both groups have driven a surge in questions about revocable vs irrevocable trusts and about coordinating an inheritance plan with a well-drafted power of attorney.Those interested in attending these or future estate planning seminars in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex should contact the law firm directly.About Thomas-Walters, PLLCThomas-Walters, PLLC is an estate planning law firm headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with attorneys serving clients in offices across DFW , both in person and virtually. The firm focuses on wills, trusts, asset protection, probate, and comprehensive estate planning for individuals, couples, and families. Co-founder Leslie Dillon Thomas is the author of Estate Planning in Texas and a recognized trust attorney in the Fort Worth market. The firm is highly reviewed and also known for its Lawyer for Life program. Once a client, you have lifetime access to estate plan updates and changes at no additional charge.

Leslie Thomas, Estate Planning Lawyer in Fort Worth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.