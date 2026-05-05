Alexandria Patients Gain Access to Real-Time Spinal Imaging That Reveals Injuries MRI Can Miss

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FDA-cleared imaging technology captures the spine in real-time motion, revealing ligament damage and joint instability that standard X-rays and MRI often miss

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alexandria office of Virginia Family Chiropractic now offers digital motion X-ray (DMX) as part of its diagnostic protocol, giving patients access to an imaging technology that captures the spine in real-time movement rather than static snapshots.Unlike conventional X-rays or MRI scans that image the body in a fixed position, DMX, also known as videofluoroscopy, records spinal motion at up to 30 frames per second while the patient bends, turns, and flexes. The result is a video-quality view of how individual vertebrae interact during actual movement, which can expose ligament damage, joint instability, and abnormal motion patterns that remain invisible on traditional imaging.The technology holds particular relevance for the Alexandria community. The City of Alexandria's Vision Zero initiative documented over 150 people killed or severely injured in traffic crashes between 2017 and 2021, and Virginia recorded 920 roadway fatalities statewide in 2024 alone. Many of those crash survivors develop chronic neck and back pain from soft tissue injuries that standard diagnostics fail to confirm."A patient can have a completely normal MRI and still be living with significant ligament instability that drives their chronic pain," said Dr. Cameron Hatam, D.C., lead chiropractor at the Alexandria office. "DMX lets us watch the spine move in real time at 30 frames per second, so we can see exactly where the breakdown is happening, and build a targeted treatment plan around what the imaging actually shows."The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has recognized videofluoroscopy as a useful screening tool for evaluating cervical instability injuries. A peer-reviewed study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that the presence of two or more abnormal motion parameters on videofluoroscopic examination was a highly accurate diagnostic test for identifying patients with chronic neck pain following whiplash trauma.At Virginia Family Chiropractic in Alexandria, VA , DMX results feed directly into the clinic's Chiropractic BioPhysics(CBP) treatment methodology, an evidence-based approach to spinal rehabilitation supported by more than 300 peer-reviewed publications. When DMX identifies a specific segment of instability, the clinical team, which includes chiropractors certified in CBP, a family nurse practitioner, and a supervising medical doctor, can design a rehabilitation protocol targeting the exact vertebral levels involved.The diagnostic capability extends beyond auto accident cases. DMX is also used to evaluate patients with scoliosis, sports injuries, chronic headaches linked to cervical instability, and post-surgical spinal concerns. For patients navigating workers' compensation or personal injury claims, the real-time motion footage provides objective documentation of soft tissue injury that static imaging cannot replicate.The Alexandria clinic, located at 50 S. Pickett Street, Suite 114, serves patients six days per week and accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and UnitedHealthcare, as well as VA (Veterans Affairs) insurance. DMX imaging is available by appointment.Virginia Family Chiropractic has served Northern Virginia for over 25 years, with offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. The Alexandria office is led by Dr. Cameron Hatam, D.C., and Dr. Sarah Cassou, D.C., both certified Chiropractic BioPhysicspractitioners. The practice was named a Best of the Best National Award Winner in 2018 and voted Patient Preferred Chiropractors in 2019. The clinic specializes in non-surgical spinal rehabilitation, peripheral neuropathy care, auto injury treatment, and advanced therapies including MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, spinal decompression, and dry needling.###Media ContactVirginia Family ChiropracticAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 114, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 370-5300Website: https://virginiafamilychiropractic.com/

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