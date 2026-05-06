Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Plumber or Construction Worker with Mesothelioma or Asbestos Lung Cancer to Call Them for Direct Access to The Top Compensation Lawyers in the USA-Not a Law Firm Call Center

"If your husband or dad is a former plumber or construction worker who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's top lawyers.” — Mesothelioma Victims Center

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to the family of a former plumber, electrician or construction worker anywhere in the USA who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to please call them at 866-714-6466 to ensure they are talking directly with the nation's most experienced lawyers-not a law firm's call center. Middleman mesothelioma and asbestos lung cancer law firms spend tens of millions of dollars a year to lure unsuspecting people with these cancers so these legal enterprises can share in the compensation settlement. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We have been assisting plumbers, electricians and construction workers who have developed mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer coast to coast for over two decades. We are advocates for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, and we want people like this to receive the best compensation results and our service is free.

"We are not a law firm, we are advocates and the reason we are passionate about making sure plumbers, electricians or construction workers with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer have direct to the nation's top lawyers is this will translate in to better compensation for the person with these cancers are we are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

"If your husband or dad is a former plumber, electrician or construction worker who now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer please call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to the nation's top lawyers. Don't fall for the too good to be true nonsense on the internet sponsored by a marketing law firm that wants a piece of your settlement." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s as they are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center received for two decades a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.