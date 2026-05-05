BENOIT NEW YORK WINS BEST BY-THE-GLASS WINE PROGRAM AT STAR WINE LIST AWARDS

Credit Porter Gabi - Star Wine List 2026 Awards New York City - Benoit Best Wine by The Glass

Alain Ducasse's Midtown Bistro Earns Silver Star for Best Bordeaux Wine List alongside the Golden Star for Best-by-The-Glass Program

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benoit New York, Alain Ducasse's contemporary French bistro in Midtown Manhattan, has been named winner of Best By-the-Glass Wine Program and finalist for Best Bordeaux Wine List at the 2026 Star Wine List Awards for New York.The recognition marks the culmination of Benoit's commitment to making serious wine accessible. From a cellar of 1,900 bottles, the restaurant has curated a by-the-glass program that allows guests to experience exceptional wines whether for a Midtown business lunch, a pre-theatre dinner, or an evening celebration, without the commitment of a full bottle.“Wine is essential to French gastronomy; it elevates the meal, honors the season, and connects the table to the vineyard," says Alain Ducasse. "Selection matters. Quality matters. That's what our wine program at Benoit represents. A serious wine program requires careful selection and deep knowledge. That’s how our team built a cellar that serves every occasion”Star Wine List juror Doug Frost MS MW praised the program's ambition and execution: "The options on this by-the-glass offering are almost too much - though no wine lover ever said such a thing - with an emphasis upon French wine, exciting glasses poured from both 750 milliliter bottles and magnums, and the producers chosen are absolutely top of the line, if not a few cult leaders. It's a very smart group of glasses at all price ranges."From Alsace Riesling at the wine bar to Chassagne-Montrachet or 2005 Gevrey-Chambertin 1er cru paired with Benoit's famous filet mignon, from Sancerre alongside the legendary poulet rôti to lighter Saint-Joseph for afternoon business lunches, Benoit's by-the-glass selection offers wines for every season and every style of French gastronomy. The program spans Burgundy's greatest producers, Loire Valley classics, and carefully chosen bottles from Sonoma to Willamette Valley, each selected to complement the precision and seasonality of Benoit’s kitchen while also offering a complete experience at the wine bar in its own right.The dual honors highlight Benoit's deep Bordeaux selection alongside its innovative by-the-glass offerings, a combination rarely achieved at the highest level in New York dining.The recognition from Star Wine List—the international guide to the world's best bars and restaurants for wine lovers—marks the culmination of Benoit's commitment to making serious wine accessible. Now in its fourth year of recognizing New York venues, Star Wine List conducts expert-judged awards across 14 territories annually, evaluating wine programs based on quality, diversity, value, and the expertise behind the selection.The 2026 New York awards were judged by an independent panel representing the pinnacle of wine expertise: Mikk Parre (ASI Best Sommelier of Europe, Africa & the Middle East 2024), Yannick Benjamin MS (Advanced Sommelier, co-founder of Contento and Wine on Wheels), and Doug Frost MS MW (one of only four individuals in the world to hold both Master Sommelier and Master of Wine titles simultaneously). Together, they evaluated each nominee through rigorous criteria assessing cellar depth, curation philosophy, staff expertise, and effectiveness across diverse dining occasions.About Benoit:On 55th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, steps from MoMA, Rock Center, Radio City, and Midtown's sumptuous hotels, Benoit New York is the sister restaurant to the legendary Parisian Benoit, established in 1912. Alain Ducasse's contemporary French bistro seamlessly blends French culinary traditions with the vibrant energy and modernity of Manhattan. Under newly appointed Executive Chef Lucile Plaza, Benoit remains the reliable stage and destination for business lunches, pre-theatre dinners, and discerning diners who seek classic French cuisine executed with Ducasse-level precision and deep respect for tradition.Essential InformationLocation & ContactAddress: 60 West 55th Street, New York, NY 10019Between Fifth & Sixth AvenuesPhone: +1 646 943 7373Email: bistrot@benoitny.comWebsite: www.benoitny.com Social: @benoitnycHoursMonday – Sunday: 11.30am – 9:15pmOffering indoor dining, takeout, and deliveryLeadershipAlain Ducasse, Founder & Culinary VisionOne of the world's most decorated chefs, with restaurants spanning continents and a philosophy rooted in respect for ingredients, mastery of technique, and the profound significance of the table.Chef Lucile Plaza, Executive ChefLeading Benoit's kitchen with precision, consistency, and deep respect for French bistro traditions.Media ContactFor press inquiries, high-resolution images, and additional information:PRTNRS Cyrine@prtnrs.co

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