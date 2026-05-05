Sayers Partners with Check Point to Integrate AI Agent Security into Center of Excellence

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sayers, a leading IT infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions provider, today announced an expanded partnership with Check PointSoftware Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) to integrate Check Point’s AI Agent Security into the Sayers Center of Excellence (CoE). This integration enables Sayers to deliver advanced research, live client demonstrations, and rigorous custom use-case testing to help organizations secure Generative AI (GenAI) applications.As enterprises rapidly adopt AI applications, they face a new class of security risks, including prompt injection, data leakage, and AI-driven manipulation or “hallucination” exploits. By adding Check Point’s real-time AI Agent Security to its Center of Excellence, Sayers provides a controlled, hands-on environment where organizations can see firsthand how to protect AI pipelines and safely operationalize AI initiatives.“The rapid pace of AI adoption has left many organizations struggling to balance innovation with security,” said Chris Willis, Vice President of Cybersecurity Engineering at Sayers. “By integrating Check Point AI Security into our Center of Excellence, we are giving clients the confidence to move AI projects from pilot to production with proven protections in place.”“Most organizations don’t struggle with adopting AI - they struggle with controlling what it does in production,” said David Haber, VP of AI Agent Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “By partnering with Sayers, we’re giving customers a hands-on way to test and validate real-time protections and ensure their AI applications and agents operate securely in the real world.”The Sayers Center of Excellence serves as a hands-on laboratory where engineers and clients collaborate to solve complex cybersecurity and infrastructure challenges. With the addition of AI Agent Security the CoE now offers:· Real-Time Threat Labs: Demonstrations showing how Check Point detects and blocks malicious prompts and protects Large Language Model (LLM) interactions in real time.· Custom Use-Case Testing: Tailored environments that allow clients to test their specific AI applications against simulated attacks and industry benchmarks.· Architectural Validation: Expert guidance on integrating Check Point’s AI Security and broader security platform with existing AI and cloud architectures.About SayersSayers is a trusted IT services provider that delivers innovative solutions to empower businesses. It was founded in 1984 by former NFL Hall of Famer Gale Sayers. The company prides itself on providing customized Cybersecurity and IT solutions designed to solve modern business leaders' challenges. Sayers’ mission is to foster collaboration, innovation, and dedication to the success of its clients, team members, and technology partners. Focusing on cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, Sayers drives digital transformation through strategic partnerships and exceptional support.

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