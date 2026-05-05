Improving civilian employment outcomes through skills translation and matching

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You did the hard part already. You led teams. You operated under pressure. You solved problems when the stakes were high. But when it comes to civilian employment, it can feel like you’re starting from zero.

Veterans continue to face underemployment. Military spouses face unemployment rates much higher than the national average. Not because the talent isn’t there, but because the system doesn’t always translate it well.

You shouldn’t have to decode your own experience just to be seen.

The real challenge isn’t your experience. It’s translation.

Most civilian job descriptions aren’t written with military backgrounds in mind. And most applicant tracking systems aren’t built to recognize leadership that didn’t happen in a corporate office.

You may have:

Managed 30+ people before age 25.

Led multimillion-dollar equipment operations.

Solved logistics problems across continents.

Adapted in environments where failure wasn’t an option.

But if those experiences don’t match the exact keywords in a job posting, they get overlooked.

That’s not a talent problem. That’s a system problem.

A more practical approach

Bridge My Return (BMR) was built specifically for military-connected talent to reduce that friction.

Skills translation that fits real jobs

Your military experience is mapped to civilian skills: durable, technical, trade, software and professional competencies. Instead of guessing which words to use, your profile speaks the language employers understand.

Matches you can act on

Once your profile is complete, you see rank-ordered matches based on:

Your skills and competencies.

Education.

Location preferences.

Role and industry interests.

No endless scrolling. No hoping you’re “qualified enough.” Just focused opportunities aligned to what you bring to the table.

A resume that reflects your real value

Complete your BMR profile and you can generate a civilian-ready resume automatically—one that translates your leadership, critical thinking and problem-solving in language hiring managers recognize.

Military-ready employers

The employers on the platform aren’t just posting jobs. They’re actively seeking military talent and using tools designed to understand it.

What this looks like in real life

A former Navy Petty Officer with no formal manufacturing background landed a manufacturing team lead role at Thermo Fisher Scientific. He hadn’t “sat in the chair” before. But he had:

Leadership under pressure.

Operational discipline.

Decision-making in complex environments.

Communication and team management skills.

The matching system surfaced him because of what he could do, not just what title he previously held. Today, he’s a top performer and leads the company’s local Veteran resource group. That’s what happens when translation works.

What you can do this week

Create your free profile. Complete it fully; your skills are your leverage (and it unlocks your resume). Review your matched roles. Apply to the top 3 that align with where you want to live and grow.

Better systems create better starting points.

Cost

Bridge My Return is free for military job seekers.

Employers pay a tiered subscription fee for unlimited hires. For employers, nonprofits or government agencies with significant job volume, BMR can also create a customized, branded, white-label solution integrated into existing career sites and workflows.

Get started

Military members and spouses

Join Bridge My Return — free. Create your profile and start receiving matched opportunities today. Register online.

Employers, nonprofits, government agencies

Learn how to partner with Bridge My Return to improve translation, matching and retention outcomes. Contact us at info@bridgemyreturn.com.

About Bridge My Return

Bridge My Return is an AI-powered, military-focused, employment platform designed to improve skill translation, accelerate matching and reduce friction for military-connected talent and the organizations that seek to hire them.

If we improve the system, we improve outcomes. And when the hiring process works better, the talent rises faster.