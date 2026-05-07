The Big Five – The Grand Quiz 50 Questions and 100 Iconic Photos on the big five tennis legends

PARIS, FRANCE, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tennis book “The Big Five – The Grand Quiz – 50 Questions and 100 Iconic Photos” authored by Darius G. with prefaces by Mansour Bahrami and Richard Gasquet will be published by Editions Amphora and available on May 14th in both English and French.

The book for adults and children is novel and intemporal, and thus one to keep for life, as it contains 50 subtle, playful, intriguing, informative and entertaining questions and answers, illustrated by 100 iconic and moving photos of the leading sports journal l’Equipe on the Big Five, namely the tennis legends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka.

The choice of Big Five, rather than the standard Big 3 or Big 4, to include thus also Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka is alone novel, as explained by the author as per his holistic criteria, that include Grand Slam and Olympic titles as well as rankings, but also resilience, perseverance, impact and contributions at large to the game during their era.

The author, Darius G, contributes to the novelty as he is very young tennis enthusiast, “an adult in a child’s body,” “an encyclopedia” and a “talented” player himself as put by Mansour Bahrami and Richard Gasquet who add respectively that “the book is a delight for lovers of tennis, photography and now history” and that Darius’ “questions are subtle and illustrated with stunning photos … his reasoning insightful and touching.”

The launching clip can be viewed on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXwUN2WMBOd/?igsh=MTNiMHpkem9kbzE0dQ==

The English version of the book is available worldwide on Amazon.com and other digital platforms and the French version on Amazon.com and Amazon.fr, digital platforms, and in libraries in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Canada.

For complementary books in English for the press or reviews, purchase of rights in languages other than French and English, group orders and inquiries, please contact:

The Big Five

thebigfiveteam@outlook.com

Prologue

"The Big 3 has fascinated me, and not simply for the quality of their tennis. I

was struck by their diversity in physical appearance, style, and temperament,

but also by what united them. They displayed such impressive mental and

physical strength, both inspiring and reassuring. Just as their resilience and

perseverance. Hence, their extraordinary ability to bounce back after

injuries, claw their way back into matches, and even adapt their game to

changing times, opponents, and surfaces.

[…] It is not surprising, I tell my parents, who, when I was young, worried that I did not play soldiers or watch films, that with this Big 3, I never needed to watch Batman, Superman, or Captain America on the big screen.

The Big 3 were more than enough to stir these emotions in me.

And above all, they were real.

[…] It is while preparing the quiz and recalling Murray’s presence at Nadal’s

farewell ceremony at Roland-Garros that I started to question the controversial

use of the term “Big 4” and Murray’s inclusion in that exceptional group. I

was taught at home and at school to be logical and not to compare apples

and oranges. How could then Murray be put on the same footing as my

Nadal? Damn, I really have given myself away this time. Of course, he is my

favourite. My superhero. But I also admire Federer and Djokovic, even if only

for the fact that, without them, my Nadal would not have become so strong.

Indeed, the three helped elevate one another, and the image of them

reunited at Nadal and Federer’s retirement ceremonies is both moving and

consoling, a reminder that, ultimately, it is all about the sport and its values.

[…] But back to Murray: his statistics fall short of the other three. He has, if I may

say so, “only” three Grand Slam titles (years and surfaces). Yet, these were

obtained in the era of the Big 3. He also won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016,

and finished the year as the ATP No. 1 in 2016, ahead of the Big 3, which is

no small feat. My parents also taught me that statistics are not everything.

There are also other qualities, namely sportsmanship, kindness, resilience,

perseverance, love of the game, and connection with the public. He has

them all. This gentleman has had a prosthetic hip since 2019, with which

he managed to win an ATP title, the 250 event in Antwerp. Who could be

unmoved by his tears when he defeated Stan Wawrinka in 2019? There is

also his fair play and his campaigning for deserving causes, such as gender

equality. For all these reasons, I vote for his inclusion and the label “Big 4” - at

least provisionally.

Provisionally, because if the criteria are extended, we must ensure that there

is no one else to include. And there is someone else: Stan Wawrinka. He,

too, won three Grand Slam titles in the era of the Big 3 or 4, including the

Australian Open (2014), Roland-Garros (2015), and the US Open (2016), as

well as Olympic gold. He has beaten every member of that exclusive club.

Whereas he never finished the year as number one, he did reach number

three in January 2014, ahead of Federer and Murray. Finally, he is their equal

in fair play, perseverance, and love of the game, as evidenced by the fact

that, at 40, he continues to compete in tournaments, from Challengers to

the Australian open in 2026. Hence, his inclusion and the term “Big 5”.

It is also for all these reasons that you will find references to other exceptional

figures who have left a lasting impression on me, in particular through their

talent or their playful approach, including Richard Gasquet, Gaël Monfils,

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and Mansour Bahrami the Great, who hold their rightful

place through questions and photographs.

I wish to thank Amphora for offering me the opportunity to publish this

work, L’Équipe for granting access to its archives, Richard for the foreword,

Mansour for the preface, my parents for introducing me to tennis, the sport

and its values, my older sister, who is a model of perseverance, and of course

the 5… especially Nadal."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.