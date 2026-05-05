Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys Returns as Gold Sponsor for The Art Room’s 2026 Positive Cycology Ride

Denton, Texas – Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys will once again serve as a Gold Sponsor for the 2026 Positive Cycology Ride, the fourth annual fundraising bicycle event supporting The Art Room, a Denton nonprofit art studio for people experiencing mental health challenges.

Scheduled for May 16 in Denton, the Positive Cycology Ride coincides with both Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month. Organizers say the event is designed to highlight the positive psychological benefits of cycling and creative expression, while raising funds to keep The Art Room’s studio space accessible to community members who rely on it.

The ride event will feature three distinct bike routes intended to welcome a wide spectrum of riders. Participants are invited to “Ride Together. Feel Connected. Share the Smile,” a tagline The Art Room has used to emphasize community, connection and shared wellbeing.

Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys, a Denton-based law firm, represents injured cyclists in personal injury cases. Attorneys at the firm say the event reflects issues they encounter in their practice: road safety, access to mental health resources, and the role of community support after trauma.

“Cycling and art both give people a way to process difficult experiences, reconnect with others and feel present in their own lives,” said John “Tony” Ross of Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys. “We see, in our work, how suddenly life can change after a crash or a crisis. The Art Room offers a place where people can begin to rebuild, and we view it as important local infrastructure, just like safe streets and parks.”

By pairing a community bike ride with a fundraiser for an art studio, the Positive Cycology Ride aims to normalize conversations about mental health and encourage residents to view both movement and creativity as tools for resilience. Organizers say that riders often arrive for the exercise and camaraderie but leave with a deeper awareness of local mental health resources.

Organizers expect cyclists from across North Texas to take part in this year’s Positive Cycology Ride, reflecting growing regional interest in both active transportation and mental health initiatives.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. The attorneys at Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured or who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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