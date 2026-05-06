Fabrizia Spirits Launches Spritz Variety Pack, Expanding Its Leadership in the Limoncello Spritz Category

Spritz Cocktail Variety Pack

New Hampshire-based, family-owned brand continues to innovate in the fast-growing ready-to-drink (RTD) category

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabrizia Spirits , a family-owned and operated spirits company based in New Hampshire, announced the launch of its new spirits based Spritz Cocktail Variety Pack, building on the success of its popular Limoncello line. Fabrizia is uniquely positioned to utilize their authentically created, all-natural Limoncello as the foundation for its Limoncello spritz and inspiring its broader spritz portfolio.The launch follows a remarkable period of expansion for the company’s flagship Limoncello line, which has achieved 20% annual growth over the past five years and now reaches 25 states. This growth comes as spritz cocktails, particularly limoncello spritz, continue to gain placement on bar and restaurant menus as well as expanded retail distribution, signaling strong momentum for the category.Fabrizia Spritz Canned Cocktail Variety 8 Pack (7% ABV) includes:- Limoncello Spritz (3 cans): Made with Fabrizia Limoncello, sparkling Italian wine, and soda water, delivering a bright, crisp finish.- Blueberry Spritz (3 cans): Featuring Fabrizia Blueberry Liqueur made with Maine blueberries, sparkling Italian wine, and soda water, with a juicy finish. (New flavor)- Blood Orange Spritz (2 cans): Crafted with Fabrizia Blood Orange Liqueur, sparkling Italian wine, and soda water, offering a balanced touch of tartness. (New flavor)“With our focus on high-quality ingredients and approachable, better-for-you cocktail options, Fabrizia continues to resonate with consumers in the RTD space. In particular on our Spritz line, we use a high quality imported Italian wine as the products base, blended with our liqueurs and sparkling soda water,” said Phil Mastroianni, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Fabrizia Spirits, along with his brother Nick.Media ContactFor media inquiries, product samples, or additional information, please contact Debralee Johnson, debralee@fabriziaspirits.comAbout Fabrizia SpiritsFabrizia Spirits is a family-owned spirits company based in Salem, New Hampshire, best known for its handcrafted Limoncello and Italian-inspired RTD cocktails. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Fabrizia continues to lead the way in the growing citrus aperitivo and RTD cocktail categories.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.