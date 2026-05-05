M6 Global Defense partners with UncommonX to deliver integrated cybersecurity and exposure management

M6 Global Defense

M6 Global Defense and UncommonX announce strategic partnership to deliver integrated cyber, physical, and intelligence-led security solutions

By partnering with UncommonX, we’re able to deliver a truly converged model that brings together physical and cyber protection, giving our clients the visibility and intelligence they need” — Michael Matranga, Founder & CEO, M6 Global Defense

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnership brings together elite protective intelligence and AI-powered cyber exposure management to address today’s converging threat landscape M6 Global Defense , a premier security consultancy founded by retired U.S. Secret Service and federal security professionals, today announced a strategic partnership with UncommonX, a leader in AI-driven cyber exposure management and security operations.Together, the organizations will deliver integrated, intelligence-led cybersecurity and risk management solutions that unify physical security, protective intelligence, and cyber defense into a single, cohesive approach.The partnership combines M6’s expertise in executive protection, threat intelligence, and operational security with UncommonX’s advanced exposure management platform—providing organizations with real-time visibility into vulnerabilities, prioritized risk insights, and continuous monitoring across digital environments.“Today’s threat landscape doesn’t operate in silos—and neither should security,” said Mike Matranga, CEO of M6 Global Defense. “By partnering with UncommonX, we’re able to deliver a truly converged model that brings together physical and cyber protection, giving our clients the visibility and intelligence they need to prevent threats before they escalate.”UncommonX’s platform enables organizations to identify, map, and prioritize cyber exposures across complex environments, while supporting critical capabilities including incident response, vulnerability management, and 24/7 security operations.“This partnership represents a new standard for integrated security,” said Richard Pasewark, CEO of UncommonX. “By combining our AI-powered exposure management capabilities with M6’s federal-grade protective intelligence, we’re helping clients move from reactive defense to proactive, intelligence-driven risk management.”Powered by UncommonX, the M6 Global Defense Cybersecurity service will provide:- Holistic risk visibility across physical, cyber, and hybrid threat environments- Proactive threat identification and mitigation through fused intelligence and analytics- Rapid incident response and resilience capabilities- Sector-specific solutions for education, critical infrastructure, enterprise, and government- Ongoing monitoring and compliance support aligned with frameworks such as NIST and DoDThis partnership positions both organizations at the forefront of cyber-physical security convergence—delivering a modern approach to protecting people, assets, infrastructure, data, and reputation in an increasingly complex risk environment.Initial services are available immediately. For more information, contact M6 Global Defense on info@m6globaldefense.com or +1 771-253-2402About M6 Global DefenseM6 Global Defense is a premier security consulting and risk-management firm, founded by retired federal agents and seasoned professionals. M6 offers a full spectrum of services including executive protection, cybersecurity, threat intelligence, emergency planning and educational-institution safety.About UncommonXUncommonX is a U.S.-based cybersecurity innovator focused on simplifying and strengthening enterprise security. Its patented Exposure Management Platform delivers complete network visibility, intelligent risk prioritization, and continuous protection through a 24/7 managed SOC. UncommonX empowers organizations to defend proactively against today’s most advanced cyber threats. Learn more: www.uncommonx.com Media ContactM6 Global DefenseEmail: info@m6globaldefense.comPhone: +1 771-253-2402

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