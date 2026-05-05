Female Entrepreneur Launches 'She Serves Too' Military Spouse Collection, to Honor Resilience & Give Back to the NMFA

Proceeds from "She Serves Too" Benefit the National Military Family Association

With every Military Spouse 'She Serves Too' Shirt sold, GIRLSTRONG will donate 50% of the net proceeds to the National Military Family Association

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A sportswear brand committed to empowering and supporting women, GIRLSTRONG®, proudly announces the launch of its new Military Spouse Collection: She Serves Too. This meaningful initiative celebrates the strength and resilience of military spouses, while giving back to organizations that support them. GIRLSTRONG has partnered with the National Military Family Association (NMFA), a leading nonprofit dedicated to serving military families through advocacy and programs that address their unique challenges. For every She Serves Too Military Spouse shirt sold, GIRLSTRONG will donate 50% of the net proceeds to the NMFA.

“At GIRLSTRONG, we are always looking for meaningful ways to serve and give back,” said Atlantan Lisa Crossley, GIRLSTRONG CEO. “I’ve always felt a deep personal connection to the military—my father was a proud Marine, and my brother served in the Navy. I am honored to give back to the wonderful nonprofit, NMFA.”

"The National Military Family Association (NMFA) began with a small group of military wives around a kitchen table, determined to support their widowed friends. Just two years later, their efforts helped create the Survivor Benefit Plan. This group of determined women, our founding mothers, grew into a leading nonprofit serving all military families. That legacy is why we’re especially honored to be a recipient of the She Serves Too Campaign through GIRLSTRONG,” said MJ Boice, NMFA Digital Audience Manager.

The 'She Serves Too' collection was designed in celebration of the countless accomplished military spouses whose dedication, resilience, and sacrifice often go unseen.

“I was initially inspired by Nicole Gebhardt, a National Guard Spouse, who is also an author and transformational coach,” Lisa continued, “She represents the power behind so many who serve—often quietly, and without recognition.”

This launch is deeply personal for Nicole B. Gebhardt, who in addition to being a purposeful military spouse, works tirelessly on behalf of women. Her life’s journey has been marked by significant challenges, personal loss, and resilience. Through her experiences, Nicole has developed a passion for supporting other military spouses navigating their own hardships.

On May 7, Nicole will travel from Fairbanks, Alaska to receive the honor of being named the 2026 National Guard Spouse of the Year in Washinton DC. Nicole’s recognition highlights her unwavering passion for strengthening the military community and her leadership in advocating for mental health and support for military families. Winners of the Armed Forces Military Spouse of the Year® (MSOY) are selected based on their military community engagement, leadership, and inspiring personal journeys. MSOY represents the National Guard, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.

Nicole said, “Military wives go through unspeakable hardships at home while their husbands are bravely serving. It is critical to support organizations such as the National Military Family Association, who champion the needs of military families.”

Lisa Crossley said, “Military spouses are the backbone of our armed forces’ support system. Through 'She Serves Too,' we want to honor their strength, share their stories, and give back in a tangible way.”

About GIRLSTRONG: GIRLSTRONG, Inc. is a mission-driven athletic wear brand dedicated to celebrating strong women everywhere. Through its products and partnerships, GIRLSTRONG supports women-centered organizations and initiatives that promote empowerment, resilience, and community.

More Info: https://www.girlstronginc.com/pages/giving-back

Media Contact: Sommer PR, Lora@SommerPR.com

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