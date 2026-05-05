Corsets, Carriages and Cameras: "The Gilded Age" Returns to Newport for Season 4

Providence, RI -- The Rhode Island Film & TV Office is excited to announce HBO's Emmy-award winning, hit drama series "The Gilded Age" is returning to Newport for filming on Season 4.

Created by Lord Julian Fellowes ("Downton Abbey") and set in New York City and Newport, Rhode Island circa the 1880's, the show's return signals more than just another season - it marks another chapter of collaboration between a major HBO production and Rhode Island's talented workforce. Hundreds of local professionals and small businesses benefit as the Ocean State once again steps into the Hollywood spotlight. When the cameras roll, so does the local economy. From carpenters building elaborate sets to drivers navigating cobblestone streets and caterers fueling long shoot days to hotels welcoming cast and crew, The Gilded Age brings weeks of steady work and unmistakable energy to the Ocean State.

Season four will include stars Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, and more.

Newport's world-renowned mansions and historic streets will serve as a spectacular backdrop, drawing national and international attention to Rhode Island's architectural beauty and cultural legacy. The global popularity of the series has translated into increased Rhode Island tourism, with visitors eager to experience the very locations seen spectacularly on screen.

Creator, Writer and Executive Producer Lord Julian Fellowes stated, "One of the principal joys of filming The Gilded Age was the discovery of Newport, Rhode Island. Not only did I find a beautiful seaside town filled with architectural marvels, but I also met people who were as kind and helpful as any filmmaker could wish. I look forward to returning as soon as it can possibly be arranged."

Executive Producer David Crockett said, "We are incredibly thankful for all of the collaborations we have in Rhode Island – from Steven Feinberg at the Film & Television Office, and those in state and city government, to Trudy Coxe and Phil Pelletier at the Newport Preservation Society and to the owners of numerous homes and businesses that welcomed us for housing, feeding and holding our cast and crew."

"We're excited to see The Gilded Age return to Rhode Island," said Governor Daniel J. McKee. "This production highlights our state's iconic settings and reflects our continued ability to host major film and television projects—and to do it well. Congratulations to our team at the Rhode Island Film & Television Office for building a strong, ongoing partnership with HBO."

Steven Feinberg, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office, remarked "HBO's The Gilded Age is a dream come true! Since its inception, we were tenacious in bringing this very special production to the Ocean State. Our beautifully preserved mansions are priceless jewels. We always felt Newport would be the ideal location for Lord Fellowes' tale. Thankfully, he and his talented team agreed. Rhode Island is fortunate because we have superb collaborative partners in both the public and private sectors who enjoy building a positive environment for the creative economy to shine. We are grateful to HBO for choosing to make television history here while providing jobs for many local artists and hard-working technicians. In addition, the global audience's enthusiasm for this entertaining series will continue to boost our Ocean State's $8 billion annual tourism economy for years to come!"

"Productions such as The Gilded Age exemplify how Rhode Island's local talent and cultural assets can connect with global audiences, generating opportunity, tourism and pride of place. Our arts sector is a cornerstone of our cultural identity as well as a powerful economic engine that resonates far beyond our borders," said Todd Trebour, Executive Director, Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. "Throughout the state, the arts contribute $2.37 billion to our economy—3.3 percent of our GDP—and support nearly 18,000 jobs, which reflects that the arts and culture economies are essential drivers of growth, innovation and community vitality."

Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-District 23, Warwick) commented, "Rhode Island is proud to welcome back The Gilded Age as the acclaimed series prepares to film its fourth season here. The Ocean State's stunning scenery and beautifully diverse architecture continue to make our state an ideal locale for world-class productions. When a series or movie is filmed here, it doesn't just showcase our incredible state to a global audience; it delivers meaningful economic benefits for local workers and businesses, and it bolsters our vibrant creative community."

President of the Senate Valarie J. Lawson (D-District 14, East Providence) said, "Like so many film and television projects in recent years, The Gilded Age has generated enormous pride and excitement here in Rhode Island while putting our state in the spotlight for a global audience. The return of The Gilded Age to Newport for another season is wonderful news, and I am grateful to Steve Feinberg and the Rhode Island Film & TV Office for the outstanding work to make it a reality. I hope viewers across the world will appreciate seeing the beauty, culture, and history of our state on screen – and be inspired to visit and experience it all in person."

"The success of The Gilded Age has turned the Newport Mansions into Hollywood stars," said Trudy Coxe, CEO and Executive Director of the Preservation Society of Newport County. "The show has not only drawn new visitors to the mansions and increased interest in the historical Gilded Age, it also has been a rewarding partnership with HBO, supporting our efforts to preserve these historic house properties."

The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Julian Fellowes is the show's creator, writer, and executive producer and Sonja Warfield is writer and EP. Exec producers also include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Kate Churchill, Bob Greenblatt, and writers Elaine Aronson and Davita Scarlett. Erica Dunbar serves as historical consultant and co-executive producer. Holly Rymon is co-executive producer.