Dr. Giridhar Ponnam of Dental Square Receives Continued ThreeBestRated® Recognition for Excellence in Family Dentistry
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam
We are honored to receive recognition from ThreeBestRated® year after year since 2022. This reflects our team's commitment to delivering consistent, patient-first care.”BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Square, led by Dr. Giridhar Ponnam, has been recognized by ThreeBestRated® since 2022 for delivering patient-centered, high-quality dental care across Brampton. ThreeBestRated® evaluates businesses using a 50-point inspection process including reputation, reviews, trust, cost, and general excellence. This award affirms that Dental Square has demonstrated sustained performance across these criteria year after year.
— Dr. Giridhar Ponnam
“We are honored to receive recognition from ThreeBestRated® year after year since 2022. This reflects our team’s commitment to delivering consistent, patient-first care and continuously improving our clinical standards” – Dr. Giridhar Ponnam.
Established Excellence in Dentistry
His journey is not a flash in the pan, but a reflection of long-term dedication. Dr. Giridhar Ponnam graduated with honors from the University of Toronto and developed expertise in both General and Cosmetic Dentistry. Driven by a passion for making a positive impact on lives, he opened Dental Square’s Brampton East Highway location at 8920 Highway 50 approximately 15 years ago. Since then, he has built the foundation of the practice on a simple but enduring principle: uncompromising excellence in dentistry.
Leadership & Clinical Expertise
Dr. Giridhar is committed to continuous learning and remains at the forefront of modern dentistry. This dedication has enabled him to develop extensive expertise across a wide range of dental disciplines, including:
● Orthodontics (Braces and Invisalign)
● Periodontics (Gum Care)
● Endodontics (Root Canal Therapy)
● Preventive Dentistry
● Restorative Dentistry
● Pediatric Dentistry
● Oral Surgery
● Cosmetic Dentistry
● Emergency Dental Care
His multidisciplinary expertise has positioned Dental Square as a comprehensive, one-stop destination for families and individuals seeking high-quality, evidence-based dental care.
Strategic Expansion – Remembrance Rd Location
In 2023, Dental Square expanded with a second location at 695 Remembrance Rd, Brampton. Since its launch, the clinic has been successfully serving a growing patient base, reinforcing accessibility and consistent clinical standards across both locations.
Patient-Centered Care Model
Dental Square emphasizes personalized treatment planning, transparent communication, and minimal discomfort. This approach has resulted in strong patient retention and referral-based growth within the community.
About Dental Square
Dental Square is a multi-location dental practice in Brampton, Ontario, providing comprehensive dental care for patients of all ages. The practice focuses on evidence-based dentistry, modern technology, and a patient-first approach. The team at Dental Square consists of experienced professionals and courteous staff who strive to provide quality care with minimal discomfort. The team treats patients of all ages from children to seniors in Brampton and across the Greater Toronto Area. To book an appointment with the Dental Square team, visit dental2.ca.
Dr. Giridhar Ponnam
Dental Square
+1 9059158988
info@dental2.ca
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Dr. Giridhar Ponnam Wins 6th ThreeBestRated® Award 2026 | Best Dentist in Brampton
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