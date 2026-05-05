Hoskins Life & Legacy Planning Hosts Free Purposeful Planning Workshop for Uniondale Community

UNIONDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharon T. Hoskins, Esq. and Robert D. Hoskins, Esq., of Hoskins Life & Legacy Planning, P.C., hosted a well-attended free community workshop, “Purposeful Planning: How to Build, Protect and Transfer Your Wealth,” on Tuesday evening at the John J. Byrne Community Center in Uniondale.The workshop brought together residents seeking guidance on estate planning, long-term care preparation, and financial strategies designed to protect their families and preserve their legacy.The room was filled with eager, engaged attendees focused on one thing: ensuring their families avoid probate court and gain true peace of mind. The free session provided an open and welcoming environment where community members could learn, ask questions, and walk away with clear, actionable steps.Throughout the workshop, Sharon and Rob Hoskins broke down complex topics into real-life, practical strategies, emphasizing that estate planning is not just about paperwork but about protecting families, maintaining control, and preventing unnecessary stress during difficult times.“This is about peace,” they shared. “Peace in knowing your family is protected, your wishes are honored, and your legacy is secure.”The success of this free workshop reflects the growing need for accessible education in the community, especially around topics that directly impact generational wealth, family stability, and long-term care planning.For more information or to attend an upcoming workshop, contact Hoskins Life & Legacy Planning, P.C. at 516-907-2300 or visit www.hoskinsllp.com

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