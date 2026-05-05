Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Swab-its® Auto Detailing Swabs at The Car Wash Show 2026 in Nashville Super Brush Logo Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs, today announced it will exhibit at The Car Wash Show 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Detailing is all about precision, and that’s where Swab-its stands apart” — Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision foam swabs, today announced it will exhibit at The Car Wash Show 2026, taking place May 10–13, 2026 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Super Brush will be featured in the New Company Pavilion at Booth #NCP105, where it will showcase its premier line of Swab-its® Auto Detailing Swabs, engineered specifically for precision automotive cleaning and detailing applications.

Designed for both professional detailers and car care enthusiasts, Swab-its Auto Detailing Swabs deliver lint-free, reusable, and non-abrasive performance in areas where traditional tools fall short. Ideal for vents, dashboards, seams, emblems, wheels, and tight interior and exterior spaces, Swab-its provide a durable, solvent-compatible solution that won’t shed fibers or compromise finish quality.

“Detailing is all about precision, and that’s where Swab-its stands apart,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush LLC. “We’re excited to introduce attendees at The Car Wash Show to a better alternative to cotton swabs—one that delivers consistent, professional-grade results while being reusable and cost-effective.”

What to Expect at the Super Brush Booth:

• Live demonstrations of Swab-its Auto Detailing Swabs

• Complimentary product samples for attendees

• Information on retail, e-commerce, and bulk purchasing options

Manufactured in the USA, Swab-its products offer a reliable, high-quality solution backed by over 65 years of foam swab innovation. Super Brush is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered, ensuring consistent quality across all product lines.

Event Details:

📍 Location: Music City Center

201 Rep. John Lewis Way S

Nashville, TN 37203

📅 Dates: May 10–13, 2026

🕒 Show Hours:

• Sunday, May 10 | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

• Monday, May 11 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Tuesday, May 12 | 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Wednesday, May 13 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

📍 Booth: #NCP105 — New Company Pavilion

About Swab-its®

Swab-its® is the retail division of Super Brush LLC, offering precision foam swabs for automotive detailing, household cleaning, craft applications, and industrial use. Known for their lint-free performance, durability, and reusability, Swab-its products provide a superior alternative to traditional cotton swabs.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of foam swabs and applicators serving industries including automotive, aerospace, medical, and electronics. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and American manufacturing, Super Brush delivers precision-engineered solutions for critical cleaning and application needs.

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