Stay Texas Hospitality Group Shields Hill Country Property Owners With Layered Guest Screening and Damage Protection

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From a 25-year age minimum, keyless smart locks, a $5,000 damage waiver, and custom inspection checklists, the Fredericksburg firm prioritizes owner protection.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Owning a vacation rental in the Texas Hill Country carries real financial promise, but it also carries real risk. Property damage, unauthorized parties, compliance violations, and unresponsive management companies are among the top concerns Hill Country homeowners raise when evaluating whether to list their property as a short-term rental. For those who choose to work with Stay Texas Hospitality Group , a structured system of protections addresses each of those concerns before a guest ever arrives.The Fredericksburg-based property management company, founded in 2013 by Matt and Jenna Durrette, manages a curated portfolio of vacation homes across more than 20 Texas destinations. Over more than a decade of operations, the team has developed an owner protection framework that spans guest screening, physical property security, financial safeguards, and on-the-ground inspection protocols.Every reservation submitted through Stay Texas Hospitality Group goes through an active screening process. The company enforces a minimum guest age of 25 years for all bookings, a standard that filters out a significant share of the party-risk profile that concerns most property owners. Each property is also equipped with keyless smart door locks that generate unique, single-use access codes for every reservation, allowing the team to monitor entry and prevent unauthorized access during and after a guest's stay.Physical inspections are conducted by an in-house team using 3-to-5 page checklists customized to each individual property. By keeping inspectors on staff rather than outsourcing the function, Stay Texas ensures consistent inspection quality across the portfolio. The same in-house housekeeping staff is assigned to the same homes on a recurring basis, allowing cleaners to develop detailed familiarity with each residence and identify anything that looks out of place between stays.On the financial side, a $5,000 accidental damage waiver is built into every guest reservation. If a lamp breaks or a piece of furniture is damaged during a stay, the company handles the replacement at no cost to the owner. The policy covers accidental damage without requiring owners to navigate insurance claims or dispute resolution processes on their own."Our owners trust us with properties that represent significant personal and financial investments," said Matt Durrette, Co-Founder and CEO of Stay Texas Hospitality Group in Fredericksburg, TX . "The screening, inspections, and damage protection we have built aren't add-ons. They are the baseline we believe every well-managed vacation rental should have."The regulatory environment adds another layer of complexity for Fredericksburg-area owners. The City of Fredericksburg requires annual STR permits, annual property inspections, occupancy limit compliance, Hotel Occupancy Tax remittance, and posted quiet-hour signage. Stay Texas Hospitality Group manages the permitting and tax remittance process on behalf of owner-partners, ensuring properties remain compliant without requiring owners to track deadlines or navigate the city's permitting portal independently.For Hill Country homeowners weighing the risks of short-term rental ownership, the combination of active guest vetting, in-house inspections, smart access control, and financial damage coverage represents a management approach designed to protect the asset, not just generate bookings.Stay Texas Hospitality Group is a luxury vacation rental and property management company headquartered in Fredericksburg, TX. Founded in 2013 by Matt and Jenna Durrette, the company manages a curated portfolio of vacation homes across more than 20 Texas destinations, including Fredericksburg, Canyon Lake, New Braunfels, Marble Falls, Johnson City, and Dripping Springs. Stay Texas provides guests with 24/7 concierge support, hotel-grade housekeeping, and thoughtfully curated local recommendations. Property owners receive full-service management including dynamic pricing, multi-channel distribution, in-house maintenance, and transparent accounting. For more information, visit staytexas.com.###Media ContactStay Texas Hospitality GroupAddress: 1303 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624Phone: (830) 999-2694Website: https://staytexas.com/

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