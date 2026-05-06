AAIS Appoints Russ McGuire as Chief Member Engagement Officer to Strengthen Member Experience and Strategic Alignment

AAIS plays a unique and important role in the insurance ecosystem, and I’m excited to build on that foundation.” — Russ McGuire, Chief Member Engagement Officer at AAIS

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) today announced the appointment of Russ McGuire as Chief Member Engagement Officer, effective May 4.In this newly created role, McGuire will lead a team encompassing Member Engagement, Member Success, Strategic Partnerships, and Marketing & Communications. This alignment is designed to strengthen how AAIS connects with and delivers value to its Members through a more integrated approach to engagement, feedback, and communication.“Russ brings a strong track record of building meaningful client relationships and translating market insights into action,” said Keith Wolfe, President & CEO of AAIS. “His leadership will strengthen how we deliver value through our products and services and further deepen AAIS’s Member focus. This is an important step in how we continue to evolve as an organization.”McGuire’s role will center on enhancing how AAIS gathers and applies Member insights, strengthening brand awareness, and improving the overall Member experience. This includes advancing more structured approaches to feedback and insight generation.“AAIS plays a unique and important role in the insurance ecosystem, and I’m excited to build on that foundation,” said McGuire. “There’s a strong opportunity to deepen our relationships with Members and ensure their feedback continues to shape how AAIS evolves. I look forward to helping deliver meaningful value and outcomes for our Member companies.”McGuire joins AAIS with more than 20 years of experience as a senior leader in insurance and reinsurance, with a focus on client management, business development, and strategic partnerships. Most recently, he has been advising organizations and leaders on commercial strategy, client engagement, and long-term value creation. Prior to this, he served as Managing Director at BMS Group and spent over 18 years at Swiss Re, where he held leadership roles including Managing Director, Globals Client Executive and Senior Vice President, Direct Treaty Reinsurance.About AAISEstablished in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.