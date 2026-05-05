Reserve Organization of America issues statement on Department of Education RISE Rule

On the eve of National Nurses Week, the Association calls on the Department of Education to reverse course.

The readiness of Reserve Component medical forces depends on access to a fully trained civilian healthcare workforce.” — Army Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Peggy Wilmoth, ROA national president

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reserve Organization of America (ROA) issued a statement following the Department of Education’s publication of the final Reimagining and Improving Student Education (RISE) rule on April 30. The rule is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2026.

According to the Department of Education, the rule revises federal student loan eligibility criteria for certain graduate programs. The final rule sets annual federal borrowing limits for some graduate nursing programs at $20,500. Borrowing limits for programs classified as professional degrees, including medicine and law, remain higher under current federal policy.

Public comments submitted during the rulemaking process included responses from more than 275 national and state organizations.

ROA stated that many Reserve Component medical personnel complete their education through civilian institutions prior to military service. These individuals serve in medical units across the Army, Navy, and Air Force Reserve and National Guard.

“The readiness of Reserve Component medical forces depends on access to a fully trained civilian healthcare workforce,” said Peggy Wilmoth, retired U.S. Army Major General and ROA National President. “Advanced practice nurses complete graduate-level education, and changes to federal student loan policy are a factor in how students access those programs.”

The Department of Education has stated the rule will take effect July 1, 2026.

About the Reserve Organization of America

The Reserve Organization of America is a professional association supporting members of the Reserve Components of the United States uniformed Reserve Components.

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