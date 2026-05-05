Plot Twist Radio Breaks Out in Season 2, Crossing 100,000 Weekly Listens and Climbing Apple Podcasts Charts

Behind the mic with Erin Egnatz, host of Plot Twist Radio, where real stories unfold into unforgettable plot twists.

Rapid growth, chart success, and a cross-industry guest lineup position the show as a rising entertainment platform in music, film, media, and sports interviews

Plot Twist Radio is about the moments people don’t always see: the risks, the pivots, the decisions that change everything. That’s where the real story lives.” — Erin Egnatz

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plot Twist Radio, hosted by author and media personality Erin Egnatz, is rapidly emerging as a breakout force in the entertainment podcast space, surpassing 100,000 listens in the past week and climbing into the Top 10 on Apple Podcasts within days of its Season 2 launch.The show reached #2 in Songwriting Inspiration and #6 in ’80s Music Nostalgia, signaling strong traction in highly competitive categories and positioning Plot Twist Radio as a destination for artist-driven storytelling. Simultaneously, the show expanded its digital footprint with over 53,700 views on YouTube in just 72 hours, marking a significant surge in cross-platform audience growth.Blending cinematic storytelling with in-depth interviews, Plot Twist Radio has carved out a distinctive niche through its signature “plot twist” format—spotlighting the pivotal, often unseen moments that define careers across music, film, sports, and media.Season 2 features an expanding roster of notable guests, including former Major League Baseball player Geoff Blum and Olympic snowboarder Kevin Pearce, with upcoming appearances from Five for Fighting and veteran broadcast journalist Mark McEwen—reflecting the show’s growing reach across entertainment and media industries.Past guests have included acclaimed filmmaker David Zucker, actor Nicholas Brendon, and author Jennifer Skilas Gahan, underscoring the show’s ability to attract established voices across multiple creative fields.At its core, Plot Twist Radio resonates with audiences through its focus on transformation—uncovering the risks, reinventions, and unexpected turning points behind public success.“I created Plot Twist Radio to tell the stories people don’t always hear—the moments that change everything,” said host Erin Egnatz. “What’s been incredible about Season 2 is seeing how many people connect with those turning points, no matter the industry.”With a rapidly growing audience, chart momentum, and an increasingly high-profile guest lineup, Plot Twist Radio is quickly establishing itself as a must-watch platform for authentic, narrative-driven conversations in today’s evolving entertainment landscape.Plot Twist Radio is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and all major streaming platforms.

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