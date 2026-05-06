Heartbot AI partners with Zyxel Networks to bring secure GenAI access to SMBs worldwide

AnyInsight.ai becomes the secure GenAI gateway for Zyxel Networks’ USG FLEX H firewall customers, combining unified AI access with enterprise-grade governance

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At AI EXPO KOREA 2026 today, Heartbot AI Inc., a “Security for AI” company building the next generation of governed GenAI access, is showcasing a strategic partnership with Zyxel Networks to deliver secure, controlled generative AI access to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and managed service providers (MSPs). Through this partnership, Heartbot AI’s AnyInsight.ai platform will integrate with Zyxel Networks’ USG FLEX H series firewall, giving organizations a unified security solution to large language models (LLMs) and AI agents while embedding governance, compliance, and security at every interaction.As GenAI adoption accelerates across workplaces, many organizations are struggling to keep usage under control. MIT’s State of AI in Business 2025 report, produced by Project NANDA, found that while only 40% of companies have purchased official LLM subscriptions, employees at more than 90% of organizations are regularly using personal AI tools for work—often without IT approval. This “shadow AI” usage exposes businesses to data leakage, security breaches, and compliance violations—challenges that Heartbot AI was founded to solve.A unified and secure gateway to GenAI applicationsAt the heart of the partnership is AnyInsight.ai, Heartbot AI’s cloud-native AI application platform that enables managed access to more than 20 leading LLMs, over 350 AI agents, and AI-connected business applications. Key capabilities include:• Unified GenAI access platform: Employees can seamlessly switch between different LLMs and AI agents within a single unified environment, with access governed by defined roles and permissions. AnyInsight.ai maximizes productivity while ensuring governance and compliance for business owners. Organizations can also deploy customizable AI agents tailored to specific tasks or workflows to accelerate AI transformation.• AI Application Firewall: End-to-end contextual inspection allows admins to monitor every interaction between users, LLMs, agents, and AI-connected applications. AnyInsight.ai logs user activity, data usage, and AI interactions, and, most importantly, enforces access policies and security rules to prevent sensitive data, knowledge, and workflows from being exposed, misused, or compromised.Extending protection through Zyxel Networks’ firewallZyxel Networks’ USG FLEX H series firewalls deliver enhanced application awareness and control at the network layer, in environments leveraging the Anyinsight.ai platform.:• GenAI content filtering: A dedicated application category enables admins to block all GenAI applications with a single click, selectively allow approved services, or redirect users to secure alternatives such as AnyInsight.ai.• Application patrol: Granular controls allow IT teams to prioritize, throttle, or block specific GenAI applications beyond simple URL filtering.• Real-time application insights: Visibility into traffic and bandwidth usage helps identify unusual activity, such as spikes that may indicate potential data leakage, allowing immediate action.“Generative AI is unlocking enormous productivity gains, but enterprises, especially SMBs, need a way to adopt it without losing control of their data and workflows,” Nathan Yen, CEO of Heartbot AI, said. “Our partnership with Zyxel Networks brings together AnyInsight.ai’s AI Application Firewall and unified access platform with its trusted network security, giving customers a complete framework to embrace GenAI safely and confidently.”Meet Heartbot AI at AI EXPO KOREA 2026Heartbot AI is exhibiting at AI EXPO KOREA 2026, taking place May 6–8 at the COEX Convention Center in Seoul. Visitors can find the team at Booth N01-C, Taiwan Pavilion, where live demonstrations of the AnyInsight.ai platform and AI Application Firewall will run throughout the show. Press, partners, and prospective customers are welcome to stop by for in-person briefings and meetings.AvailabilityAnyInsight.ai is available as an independent licensed service, giving organizations flexibility to deploy it alongside existing security infrastructure. As part of the launch, a limited-time 40% discount on the AnyInsight.ai Growth Plan is offered to existing Zyxel Networks firewall customers, helping businesses strengthen AI governance while reducing operational risk.For more information about AnyInsight.ai, please visit https://www.anyinsight.ai About Heartbot AIHeartbot AI is a “Security for AI” company dedicated to the secure and scalable adoption of generative AI in enterprise environments. Through its AnyInsight.ai platform, Heartbot AI provides a unified, cloud-native interface for accessing leading LLMs, AI agents, and AI-connected applications, while embedding governance, compliance, and security controls at every interaction layer. By integrating AI Application Firewall capabilities with contextual monitoring and policy enforcement, Heartbot AI helps organizations harness the productivity of GenAI while safeguarding sensitive data, workflows, and business knowledge.About Zyxel NetworksZyxel Networks is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions for SMBs and the enterprise edge. The company delivers seamless connectivity and flexible scalability through subscription services, all backed by robust security. With a reputation built on decades of unlocking potential and helping people adapt to the changing workplace, Zyxel Networks has earned the trust of over 1 million businesses across 150 markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.