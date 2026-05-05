Oolie’s Yellow Curry Dip Named ‘Best High-Protein Dip’ in 2026 Better Homes & Gardens Food Awards

MORRISTOWN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oolie Foods today announced that its Yellow Curry Dip has been named “Best High-Protein Dip” in the Better Homes & Gardens 2026 Food Awards , recognizing standout products across today’s evolving food landscape.Selected by the editors at Better Homes & Gardens, the awards highlight innovative, high-quality grocery products that deliver on taste, convenience, and modern nutrition. Oolie’s Yellow Curry Dip stood out in the “Big Dippers” category for its unique combination of bold flavor and functional nutrition.“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by Better Homes & Gardens,” said Faith Ferguson, VP of Sales & Marketing at Oolie. “This award validates our mission to rethink everyday foods using simple, real ingredients, creating products that are both nutritious and craveable.”Oolie’s Yellow Curry Dip is part of the brand’s line of dairy-free, protein-rich dips made from upcycled free-range eggs. The flavor blends coconut cream, curry spices, and sweet currants for a distinctive sweet-and-savory profile, while delivering a creamy texture without dairy or fillers.As consumers increasingly seek foods that balance convenience, clean ingredients, and nutritional benefits, Oolie continues to redefine the refrigerated dip category with products designed for modern eating habits, from snacking to entertaining.Oolie’s full line of dips, including Yellow Curry, Garlic & Herb, Mediterranean Tomato, Spicy Pepper, and Red Beet Bliss, is available online, on TrulyFree.com and at select retailers nationwide.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Oolie and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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