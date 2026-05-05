Mann Eye Institute Introduces MYE Drop, A New Biological Treatment for Patients With Chronic Dry Eye

Mann Eye Institute's offers advanced MYE Drop treatment for dry eye patients

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mann Eye Institute, one of Texas's leading eye care providers with 16 locations across the Houston and Austin areas, now offers MYE Drop, a personalized Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy designed to bring lasting relief to patients living with chronic dry eye. Made entirely from a patient's own blood, MYE Drop offers a natural, preservative-free alternative for individuals who have not found relief through artificial tears or prescription drops.

Dry eye disease affects more than 100 million people worldwide, and for many patients, conventional treatments fall short. MYE Drop is created through a process that concentrates platelets, growth factors, proteins, and vitamins, the same healing components naturally found in healthy tears, and delivers them directly to the eye’s surface. The result is a biological therapy that not only provides relief but also actively supports the eye's ability to heal.

"People often think it's normal to live with red, itchy, burning, irritated eyes. But it's not normal. It's just incredibly common, and that's not the same thing," said Dr. Mike Mann, board-certified ophthalmologist at Mann Eye Institute. "MYE Drop gives us a powerful new option for patients whose dry eye hasn't responded to traditional therapies. Because it's made from the patient's own blood, it works with the body's natural biology to restore the eye surface."

MYE Drop may be a strong fit for patients with moderate to severe dry eye, post-surgical dry eye, and autoimmune-related dry eye conditions such as Sjögren's syndrome, lupus, and thyroid disease. It is also indicated for patients with dry eyes, persistent epithelial defects, recurrent corneal erosions, those sensitive to conventional eye drops, and those who prefer a natural, drug-free treatment approach.

Clinical evidence supports PRP eye drops as effective for moderate to severe ocular surface disease, limbal cell deficiency, cicatricial conjunctivitis, dormant corneal ulcers, and reducing the recurrence of corneal erosions in patients with epithelial basement membrane dystrophy.

Treatment begins with an eye doctor drawing a small blood sample in the office and placing it in a centrifuge, which separates and concentrates the platelet-rich plasma layer at four times the platelet concentration of whole blood. The drops are then transferred into sterile amber glass bottles in a controlled environment. Patients leave with 12 to 14 individually labeled bottles, a full three-month supply, packaged in a personalized MYE Drop box. The entire appointment takes approximately 45 minutes.

Patients use 1 drop 4 times daily in the affected eye or eyes. The current vial is kept refrigerated between uses, while the remaining vials are stored frozen until needed. A follow-up visit is scheduled approximately four to eight weeks after the initial appointment to monitor progress.

Unlike autologous serum drops, which remove platelets during preparation, MYE Drop preserves and concentrates them, delivering a richer biological treatment. Clinical research supports the use of PRP eye drops for ocular surface disease, persistent epithelial defects, recurrent corneal erosions, and dormant corneal ulcers.

MYE Drop is now available at Mann Eye Institute's Ocular Surface Treatment Centers in Houston and Austin. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit manneye.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.