Counselor and Mentor Kathy Harris Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathy is the embodiment of what it means to be an empowered woman. She radiates heart, soul, compassion, and deep emotional intelligence. In a world that often feels disconnected, Kathy stands as a true leader of our time—one who leads not with ego, but with love, presence, and profound understanding.

As a counselor and mentor, Kathy has dedicated her life to returning to her essence, the love that dwells within. She is supported in this, by working with others. In doing so she and others reconnect with themselves, heal from within, and rediscover the gifts that live deep in their soul. To listen to her speak is to experience kindness in its purest form. Her words are not only comforting — they are transformative. She reminds us that we are all capable of living with love and compassion and of healing. This automatically touches the world. Because we’re all connected in the field of love.

At the core of Kathy’s work is connection — both human and spiritual. She leads three women’s groups in Mill Valley, some on zoom creating sacred spaces where individuals can come together, share openly, and experience emotional and spiritual growth. She also works one-on-one with clients, guiding both men and women through their personal journeys with care and intention.

For over twelve years, Kathy facilitated weekly men’s groups at San Quentin Prison in California. She now co-facilitates a weekly Zoom group for men who were incarcerated for twenty to fifty years and are now reentering society. Through her work, Kathy has witnessed extraordinary transformation — men who once lived in darkness discovering light within themselves.

She does not condone the actions that led them there, but she sees something deeper: the humanity, the innocence, and the longing for love that often existed beneath those choices. Many of these men came from deeply challenging backgrounds, and through reflection and inner work, they have found healing, self-awareness, and a renewed sense of purpose.

Kathy believes that within every person lives a light—and that no one is excluded from it.

Her work in group circles is where this belief comes alive. Whether with women, formerly incarcerated men, or individuals in training, Kathy creates spaces where transformation naturally unfolds. In these circles, people are seen, heard, and supported. Emotional exploration becomes possible, and something almost magical occurs—a shared energy that fosters healing, growth, empathy, kindness and connection with each other and with the divine.

Beyond her group work, Kathy leads trainings and workshops both locally and internationally, often on Zoom, empowering others to facilitate these types of circles and bring this work into their own communities. Her reach continues to expand, touching lives across the world.

Kathy’s philosophy is rooted in love and presence. She believes that true healing comes from within—that by returning to a sense of inner peace and connection to the divine, we begin to see that same light in others. Her work incorporates somatic practices, helping clients move out of the mind and into the body, where true awareness and healing can take place. Through listening, empathy, breath work, tapping, and nervous system regulation, she helps people return to balance, even in moments of distress.

Her message is both simple and profound: we’re here to come home to the love within ourselves, to remember who we truly are. From there, the light shines out into the world, and the world is impacted.

Kathy believes that when we hold onto fear, anger, or hate, we contribute to the very division we wish to change. But when we choose love, presence, and awareness, we become part of the healing. By “cleaning up our own backyard,” as she says, we begin to transform not only ourselves, but the world around us.

She often speaks of life as an “earth school,” where the ultimate lesson is learning to live from the heart. At 77 years young, Kathy embodies this philosophy fully. She takes great care of her body, her spirit, identifying deeply as a being of love and light.

Kathy’s work is not just impactful — it is necessary.

She inspires others to rise, to heal, and to return home to themselves. She quotes the poet Rumi: “Truly whatever arises in life is the right material to bring about your growth and the growth of those around you.” We all carry within us the capacity for love, growth, and transformation.

Close Up Radio recently featured Kathy Harris in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday May 4th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-counselor-and-mentor-kathy/id1785721253?i=1000766207185

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-counselor-and-mentor-kathy-harris-332617571

https://open.spotify.com/episode/49ThfDHugqBK3w2bovcvqR

For more information, please visit www.kathyharris.net

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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