Lium Laser Studio Celebrates Mother’s Day with Exclusive Self-Care Specials Through May 31, 2026

Lium Laser Studio celebrates Mother’s Day with a month-long event offering exclusive self-care specials, including discounted treatment packages, complimentary gifts, and added value for clients through May 31, 2026.

Our Mother’s Day event is all about celebrating confidence, self-care, and giving our clients a chance to invest in themselves.” — Matti Notoraki, Founder of Lium Laser

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lium Laser Studio is celebrating Mother’s Day with a month-long event designed to help clients look and feel their best. Now through May 31, 2026, guests can take advantage of limited-time self-care specials, making it the perfect opportunity to treat Mom, or themselves, to premium aesthetic services at exceptional value.This year’s Mother’s Day event features a curated selection of exclusive offers, including a Full Body Package for $800 (regularly $1,299), delivering comprehensive results at a significantly reduced price. Clients can also enjoy 30% off single area treatments, plus receive one additional area free, creating even more value for those looking to target specific concerns.To elevate the experience, every qualifying service includes a complimentary Summer Essentials Goodie Bag, along with a $50 Lium Laser Studio gift card, adding an extra layer of indulgence and reward.“Our Mother’s Day event is all about celebrating confidence, self-care, and giving our clients a chance to invest in themselves,” said Matti Notoraki, Founder of Lium Laser. “Whether you’re gifting a loved one or prioritizing your own wellness, these offers are designed to deliver real results with added value.”With appointments filling quickly, Lium Laser Studio encourages clients to secure their spot as soon as possible. These limited-time offers are valid through May 31, 2026.For more information or to book an appointment, visit https://liumlaser.com/ or call (832) 714-0337.About Lium LaserLium Laser Studio is a modern laser hair removal provider dedicated to helping clients achieve long-lasting, smooth skin through safe, effective, and advanced technology. Built on the belief that there is a better alternative to the constant cycle of shaving and waxing, Lium Laser Studio offers results-driven treatments designed for convenience, confidence, and lasting outcomes.Utilizing state-of-the-art, medical-grade laser systems, Lium Laser Studio delivers precise and personalized treatments tailored to each client’s unique skin type and goals. Every service is performed by highly trained specialists in a clean, comfortable, and hygienic environment, ensuring both safety and optimal results.The studio places a strong emphasis on client experience, combining clinical-grade standards with a welcoming, modern atmosphere. From consultation to treatment completion, the focus remains on education, transparency, and customized care.With a commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence, Lium Laser Studio empowers individuals to feel confident in their skin, eliminating the need for temporary solutions and replacing them with long-term results.

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