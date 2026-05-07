ReelAbilities Film Festival Wraps 18th Annual Edition With Bold New Vision for Disability-Led Cinema

A powerful close to the 18th Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York — celebrating disability-led storytelling, bold new voices, and a more inclusive future for film

Festival honors Ali Stroker, launches Rotten Tomatoes Audience Award, and expands Industry Summit

ReelAbilities is opening doors for disability inclusion in the film industry, reframing how disability is depicted and breaking new ground for disability representation.” — Isaac Zablocki, Co-Founder and CEO of ReelAbilities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 18th Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York concluded after presenting more than 35 films across 20 venues throughout NY, NJ, and online, reaffirming its role as the world’s leading festival showcasing the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of disability communities. Most titles were available online through May 3.

The festival opened to record numbers at The New School’s Tishman Auditorium with the East Coast premiere of Lone Wolves, Ryan Cunningham’s romantic dramedy about autism, fertility, friendship, and mental health. Opening Night also honored Tony Award-winning actor, author, singer, and advocate Ali Stroker with the 2026 ReelAbilities Spotlight Award.

ReelAbilities’ Centerpiece presentation, Disposable Humanity, directed by Cameron S. Mitchell, examined the Nazi Aktion T4 program and the systematic killing of disabled people, a campaign that helped lay the groundwork for the Holocaust. Other highlights included No One Cares About Crazy People, narrated by Bob Odenkirk with music by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy; Viktor; We Might Regret This; My Everything; Concerto for Other Hands; and Closing Night film Espina.

In a major new partnership with Rotten Tomatoes, ReelAbilities introduced the inaugural ReelAbilities Rotten Tomatoes Audience Award with honors going to Concerto for Other Hands, directed by Ernesto González Díaz.

Now in its fifth year, the ReelAbilities Industry Summit returned April 27-28 as a hybrid gathering focused on measurable change in entertainment. Presented with the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, the Summit convened disabled creators, executives, funders, producers, performers, advocates, and cultural leaders for panels, workshops, networking, and pitch programs. This year featured a keynote by Josh Sapan, former CEO of AMC Networks, and a conversation with actor, writer, improviser, and director Michael Patrick Thornton.

ReelAbilities also expanded its work with AMC Networks and AMC+, connecting emerging disabled storytellers with industry leaders through mentorship, participation, and the AMC Global Media Mentorship.

The ReelAbilities Pitch Programs bolstered the pipeline for disabled writers, directors, and producers through Crip Script, for projects in development, and Rough Cut, for projects nearing completion. 2026 awardees included The Dismantled by Jason DaSilva and Alice Elliott, winner of the $10,000 Loreen Arbus Completion Award; Blood Bias by Juliette Romeo, selected for a DOC NYC PRO PASS; Liminal Space by Alicia Eastes, selected for ITVS mentorship; ARISE by Dan Iacovella, recipient of the AMC Global Media Mentorship and Blackmagic filmmaking gear; Don’t Look Away by Joseph Lingad, recognized with the ReelAbilities Accessibility Award and distribution support; and I Dream of Sharks by Matt Fletcher, awarded audio description services from Woman of Her Word.

Every screening included open captions and audio description, with ASL interpretation and live transcription for Q&As, panels, and industry sessions. Braille and large-print materials, wheelchair-accessible venues, service animal accommodations, sensory-friendly spaces, and quiet rooms were also available.

“ReelAbilities is opening doors for disability inclusion in the film industry, reframing how disability is depicted and breaking new ground for disability representation,” said Isaac Zablocki, Co-Founder and CEO of ReelAbilities. “Our stories, told by the community itself, bring refreshing, nuanced depictions of disability to the screen. Increasingly shaped by disabled creatives themselves, disability film is no longer constrained by antiquated stereotypes of tragedy or inspiration. We’re honored to showcase this brave new world of disability-led storytelling.”

Submissions for the 19th Annual ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York are now open via FilmFreeway. Next year’s festival dates are April 8-14, 2027.

NOTE: Full version of this release with additional details and photographs is available at: https://reelabilities.org/press/21-rffny18-wrapup

About ReelAbilities

Founded in 2007 in New York City, ReelAbilities is the world’s leading film festival showcasing the lives, stories, and artistic expressions of disability communities. Now in its 18th year, ReelAbilities Film Festival: New York serves as the flagship of a growing network of affiliate festivals and continues to set standards for accessible film exhibition, disability storytelling, industry inclusion, education, streaming, workplace engagement, and year-round community programming. For more information, visit ReelAbilities.org

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