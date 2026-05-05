Eastman Named Junior Sailor of the Year, Recognized for People-First Leadership

“Honestly? It’s not even what I’ve done, it’s what the guys that I have under me have done. What they’re doing is a reflection on me. They’re doing great work, so it makes me look better. That’s what I like to see,” said Master-At-Arms Second Class Nicholas Eastman, the command’s Junior Sailor of the Year.

Nearly six years into his Navy career, and turning 24 years old this month, Eastman serves as Watch Commander for Alpha Section, supervising Master-at-Arms Sailors and civilian police officers. Leadership has been central to his time in the Navy, with a focus on developing those under his charge.

“I was excited. That was a big thing for me. I’ve been working hard, so it’s nice to see that the hard work I have put in has been recognized,” he said of being named Junior Sailor of the Year for Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and NSA Philadelphia. He was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal as part of the honor.

Prior to arriving at NSA Philadelphia, Eastman was stationed at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, Washington, at Strategic Weapons Facility Pacific (SWFPAC), where he developed friendships and mentorships that continue to shape his leadership style today.

“One of my old First Classes and one of my old Second Classes, I still talk to them daily,” he said. “I’m kind of an open book.”

Those influences helped shape his approach to leadership, which centers on accountability, professionalism, and continuous learning.

“Leading by example is a huge thing. Showing up squared away in your uniform is a big thing, especially being Navy police and civilian police officers. I think if you don’t look the part people aren’t going to take you seriously,” he said. “I try to take day-to-day knowledge and teach them as best I can. I keep trying to learn every day.”

Command Master Chief Scott Reed noted that Eastman stood out among his peers.

“He is goal-oriented and attacks his goals on a consistent basis. He continuously strives to learn his Navy craft as well as off-duty education,” Reed said.

Eastman credits the people around him as a key part of both his success and his day-to-day motivation.

“It’s all about the people around you. If you have good people around you, it’s going to make the days go by a lot easier and a lot faster, and you’ll have fun doing the job. I’m fortunate to have that here. I have good people in my shift, and they make life easy,” he said.

Originally from Sandwich, Massachusetts, Eastman chose to join the Navy in part to carve his own path.

“I knew I didn’t want to go to college right away. I wanted to travel and I wanted to do something different than the rest of my family. I didn’t want to follow the same path as everyone else,” he said.

Looking ahead, Eastman is focused on advancing both personally and professionally.

“Trying to make First Class, that’s number one right now,” he said. He plans to stay Navy, and he also hopes to one day earn a commission and complete his bachelor’s degree.

Outside of work, Eastman enjoys spending time with his girlfriend and their two dogs, a Blue Heeler named Blue and a Bernedoodle named Willow. He also volunteers as a coach for a U18 ice hockey travel team, a role he has held since arriving at the command.

“I played for 15 years or so. I reached out to them when I got to this command, and I’m going into my third season coaching with them now,” he said. He also coached hockey at his last command and was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medalfor his time commitment there. His favorite hockey team is the Boston Bruins.

Reed summed up Eastman’s impact simply.

“He represents the command as good as any other Second Class Petty Officer in the Navy. He’s ready for increased responsibility and opportunities,” Reed said.