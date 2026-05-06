Madison School of Professional Development Names Dr. William Terry as May 2026 Member of the Month

Dr. William Terry, the Madison Professional Group Member of the Month for May 2026. MEG LLC Logo MEG Member Page Info MSPD Logo Terry HR Consulting Website

Dr. William Terry is the May 2026 Member of the Month

Being named the first-ever recipient of this MSPD award is an honor. I deeply appreciate this recognition and extend sincere gratitude for this exciting opportunity” — Dr. William Terry

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD) announced today that Dr. William Terry has been selected as the inaugural recipient of the MSPD Member of the Month Award. Each month and throughout each year, the MSPD recognizes a member of distinction whose recent business or community activities deserve recognition.The MSPD, a provider of a wide range of professional development and career advancing products, is also home to an international, membership-based, professional organization. Membership to the MSPD Professional Organization is open to all individuals, across any industry, interested in advancing their career. Members enjoy a wide range of benefits designed to advance careers and positively impact personal and professional growth, such as access to member only webinars and online workshops, networking and promotion opportunities, logo usage rights, and discounts on select MSPD certificate offering.In addition, the organization also awards a series of professional honors each year including the Member of the Month Award, the Member of Year Award, and other annual awards including a Service Award; a Rising Star Award; an Entrepreneur of the Year Award; and the MSPD Members Choice Award.The Member of the Month Award is a recent addition to the organization’s award calendar and so Dr. Terry will be enjoying the added benefit of being the first MSPD member to receive the award. Of the honor, Terry stated, “Being named the first-ever recipient of this MSPD award is an honor. I deeply appreciate this recognition and extend sincere gratitude for this exciting opportunity.”Dr. Terry, who holds a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), was selected for his recent professional, educational, and entrepreneurial achievements. Terry’s career as a Human Resources Manager spans over two decades. Beyond working for major corporations, Terry has recently put his professional experience and academic knowledge into practice, founding Terry HR Consulting which provides HR solutions for startups and mid-level companies and through the publication of his first, peer-reviewed article : Business Retention Strategies through Argosy Theory: A Qualitative Case Study of Voluntary Turnover in Call Centers.Terry joined the MSPD Professional Organization in early 2026 and quickly became an active and enthusiastic participant. Of the organization and his fellow members, Terry commented that “becoming a member if the Madison School of Professional Development has helped me continue to grow and develop the skills necessary to be a more impactful business leader. If you are serious about taking your professional journey to the next level, I encourage you to join me at the MSPD.”Throughout May, the MSPD, a division of the Madison Education Group ( https://meg-spd.com/ ), will showcase Terry’s professional achievements and leadership journey across its media platforms. To follow along and learn more about Terry’s story, visit and like the MEG social media links.Madison Education Group is dedicated to improving tomorrows through career advancing and personal growth and is a premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services, and home to the Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD) and the Madison Coaching Academy.To learn more about the MSPD Professional Organization and how you can become a member, visit MSPD Membership or email info@meg-spd.com.

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