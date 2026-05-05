ONYC® Hair Announces Major Burmese Curly Hair Restock Across Natural Black and Colored Collections

ONYC® Natural Black Burmese Curly Human Hair Bundles are back, including new 10" and 12" Double Drawn lengths for fuller short curly styles. ONYC® Colored Burmese Curly Hair Bundles are restocked in rich dimensional shades, including Color #30, Color #8, and Color #4

New restock includes Natural Black Burmese curls, newly introduced 10" and 12" Double Drawn lengths, and colored Burmese curls in #30, #8, #4, and #4/27.

Colored Burmese curls are one of our most limited textures, and each batch is carefully selected for color, curl beauty, and quality so customers can secure a look they truly love.” — Thelma Okoro - Founder & CEO, ONYC® Hair

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ONYC® Hair, a premium human hair extensions brand known for natural-looking textured hair, announces a major restock of its highly sought-after Burmese Curly Hair collection. This latest release includes the brand’s bestselling Natural Black Burmese Curly Hair, newly introduced shorter Double Drawn lengths, and a limited restock of Colored Burmese Curly Hair in rich, dimensional shades.

The restock responds to strong and consistent customer demand for high-quality Curly Hair Extensions that offer a natural appearance, long-lasting curl definition, and versatile styling options. With this update, ONYC® Hair continues to expand access to one of its most popular textures, giving customers more flexibility in length, fullness, and color selection.

Expanded Natural Black Burmese Curly Hair Offering

The Natural Black Burmese Curly Hair collection has been fully restocked across both Single Drawn and Double Drawn options. This collection remains a top choice for customers seeking a realistic curly texture that blends seamlessly with natural hair.

Single Drawn Burmese Curly Hair provides a more natural, lightly tapered finish, closely mimicking how hair grows from the scalp. Double Drawn Burmese Curly Hair, by contrast, offers a fuller, more uniform density from top to ends, making it ideal for customers who prefer a thicker, more voluminous look.

As part of this release, ONYC® Hair introduces new 10-inch and 12-inch Double Drawn Burmese Curly Hair bundles. These shorter lengths were developed in response to increasing demand for fuller, shorter curly styles that maintain density without sacrificing texture or movement.

The Burmese Curly Human Hair Bundles is widely appreciated for its soft feel, defined curl pattern, and natural movement. Designed to replicate a 3B–3C curl pattern, the texture offers a balanced combination of volume and definition, making it suitable for a wide range of styling preferences, including sew-ins, custom wigs, and protective styles.

Restock of Colored Burmese Curly Hair in Popular Shades

In addition to the Natural Black collection, ONYC® Hair has restocked select options within its Colored Burmese Curly Hair line. Available shades include Color #30, Color #8, and Color #4 within the Colored Burmese Curly Hair Weave Bundle collection, along with the brand’s highlighted Color #4/27 option offered as a separate product.

These shades were developed to provide warm, salon-inspired tones that complement textured hair while maintaining curl definition. The color range allows customers to achieve dimensional looks without compromising the integrity of the curl pattern.

Colored Burmese Curly Hair remains one of ONYC® Hair’s more limited offerings due to the specialized process required to preserve both color quality and texture performance. Each bundle begins as premium Burmese curly hair and is carefully colored to achieve the desired tone while maintaining softness and curl structure.

Maintaining Curl Integrity Through a Specialized Coloring Process

According to ONYC® Hair, maintaining curl integrity during the coloring process is a key priority. Because the hair is colored after sourcing, slight variations in curl pattern, tone, and texture may occur between batches.

“Colored curly hair is one of our most delicate and limited textures,” said Danielle Mensah, the company’s spokesperson.. “It starts as premium raw Burmese curly hair and is carefully processed to achieve the warm, dimensional shades our customers love. Because of this, there can be slight variations in curl pattern and tone from batch to batch.”

To improve the customer experience, ONYC® Hair sorts available inventory into looser and tighter curl groupings when necessary. This allows customers to better select bundles that align with their desired finish, whether they prefer a more defined curl or a softer, looser look.

Due to the complexity of the coloring process and limited batch availability, customers are encouraged to purchase preferred combinations of color, curl pattern, and length while inventory is available. Specific variations may not be restocked in the exact same form in future releases.

Designed for Versatility and Natural-Looking Results

ONYC® Burmese Curly Hair is designed to support a wide range of styling needs while maintaining a natural appearance, making it an ideal choice for customers seeking premium Natural Hair Extensions . The texture is suitable for sew-ins, wig construction, and protective styling, offering flexibility for both everyday wear and professional styling applications.

The Natural Black collection provides a classic, understated look ideal for customers seeking seamless blending with their natural hair. The Colored Burmese Curly Hair collection offers more expressive styling options through warm, dimensional tones that enhance depth and visual interest.

Both Single Drawn and Double Drawn options allow customers to choose their preferred level of fullness and density. This flexibility makes the collection suitable for a variety of styling goals, from lightweight, natural installs to fuller, more voluminous looks.

Product Availability

The Burmese Curly Hair restock is now available through ONYC® Hair’s official platform. The release includes:

Natural Black Burmese Curly Hair in Single Drawn and Double Drawn options

Newly introduced 10" and 12" Double Drawn Burmese Curly Hair bundles

Colored Burmese Curly Hair Weave Bundles in shades #30, #8, and #4

Color #4/27 Burmese Curly Hair bundles available as a separate highlighted option

The restocked Burmese Curly Hair collection is now available for purchase through ONYC® Hair’s official website. Customers can explore available bundle combinations here:

https://www.onychair.com/product-category/virgin-hair-types/raw-burmese-curly-hair-burmese-hair

About ONYC® Hair

ONYC® Hair is a premium human hair extensions brand specializing in natural-looking textures designed to blend seamlessly with textured hair. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality extensions, including curly, kinky, wavy, and relaxed straight textures.

Known for its focus on realism, softness, and durability, ONYC® Hair continues to develop products that support versatile styling while maintaining a natural finish. The brand serves a global customer base seeking long-lasting hair solutions tailored to textured hair needs.

For more information about ONYC® Hair and the Burmese Curly Hair collection, visit the brand’s official website.

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