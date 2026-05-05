IP House and UK Intellectual Property Office Formalize Landmark Partnership to Strengthen IP Enforcement Collaboration

Public-private partnership strengthens intelligence-led enforcement and cross-sector collaboration to combat evolving IP crime.

This kind of public-private partnership is exactly what is needed to effectively address the increasingly sophisticated nature of IP crime.” — Jan van Voorn, CEO, IP House

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IP House, a global one-stop-shop intellectual property protection and enforcement company, and the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize their partnership in the fight against intellectual property (IP) crime. This MOU represents a meaningful development in collaboration between the UKIPO and the private sector, marking a strategic step forward that reflects the growing need for dedicated partnerships to tackle the increasingly sophisticated threat of IP crime.The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation between IP House and UKIPO to support illicit trade and digital piracy investigations, as well as other intellectual property rights enforcement efforts aligned with UKIPO’s mission. Collaboration will focus on connecting resources and facilitating information sharing across the anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, biopharmaceutical, and anti-piracy community, with both parties committed to responsible data handling in accordance with applicable law."As part of the UKIPO's commitment to develop and deliver closer collaborative partnerships to combat IP crime under its Counter Infringement Strategy, we are delighted to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with IP House,” said Andy Cooke-Welling, UKIPO’s Director of Enforcement and Intelligence.“We are grateful to the UKIPO for taking this proactive step and excited about what we can accomplish together,” said Jan van Voorn, CEO of IP House. “This kind of public-private partnership is exactly what is needed to effectively address the increasingly sophisticated nature of IP crime. By working closely with UKIPO, we can better connect intelligence, resources, and expertise to deliver meaningful enforcement outcomes and strengthen protections for brands, creators, and consumers across the UK and beyond.”The UKIPO agreement adds to a growing portfolio of formal partnerships IP House has established with enforcement authorities around the world. As IP crime continues to operate without regard for borders, IP House has made building trusted relationships with government and law enforcement agencies a central part of its global strategy, recognizing that no single organization can address these challenges alone.The timing of this partnership is also notable. Just days prior, IP House and the Digital Citizens Alliance released Organized. Piracy. Crime. , a report documenting how large-scale digital piracy has evolved into a multibillion-dollar criminal enterprise with deep ties to drug trafficking, money laundering, and other serious transnational crimes. The report makes the case for precisely the kind of coordinated, intelligence-led public-private collaboration that this MOU represents.The agreement underscores a shared commitment to advancing enforcement capabilities through responsible information-sharing and closer alignment between investigative, analytical, and operational efforts. As IP crime continues to evolve globally, dedicated partnerships such as this play a critical role in bridging gaps across jurisdictions and between stakeholders.About IP HouseIP House is a global one-stop-shop intellectual property protection and enforcement company delivering end-to-end solutions across online and offline environments. The company combines advanced data intelligence with investigative and field capabilities to identify, analyze, and disrupt IP infringement and fraudulent activity across digital platforms and physical supply chains.Working with rights holders, industry associations, law enforcement, and legal partners, IP House supports the full enforcement lifecycle, from monitoring and intelligence gathering to investigations, evidence development, and coordinated enforcement actions. Its integrated approach enables clients to address complex, cross-border infringement at scale while protecting brand integrity, content value, and consumer safety. Learn more about IP House. IP House Media Contact:Sydney ReddenSydney.redden@ip-house.com+1 (913) 488-8874About the UK Intellectual Property OfficeThe Intellectual Property Office (IPO) is the official UK government body responsible for intellectual property (IP) rights including patents, designs, trade marks and copyright. Learn more about the IPO. UKIPO Media Contact:David JenkinsMediaRelations@ipo.gov.uk+44 (0)300 303 4300

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