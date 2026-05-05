The Gere Foundation and HOGAR Sí partner with UN-Habitat to address homelessness

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to addressing homelessness – the most severe form of housing exclusion – and advancing solutions that ensure dignity, inclusion, and access to housing for all.

Globally, nearly 3 billion people lack access to adequate housing, more than 1 billion live in informal settlements, and over 300 million people experience homelessness. The crisis affects both the Global South and North, with far-reaching social, economic, and human consequences. Homelessness not only represents the absence of a home but also results in the systematic denial of other fundamental rights, including personal security, health, privacy, and human dignity. WUF13, under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” provides a platform for governments, institutions, civil society, and global leaders to engage in solutions that respond to this urgent challenge.

In a video message supporting WUF13, Richard Gere emphasized the urgency of action: “Housing is the gateway to all other rights. Without a safe home, there is no health, no education, no stable employment.”

As part of the WUF13 programme, HOGAR SÍ will host an Urban Cinema session on 21 May (14:15–15:00), featuring the documentary “What Nobody Wants to See”. In the film, Richard and Alejandra Gere hold intimate conversations with each of Mamen, Latyr, Javi and Antonio, who have experienced homelessness and recovered their lives through housing.

Homelessness is a structural phenomenon rooted in the failure to guarantee the right to housing, reflecting systemic gaps in public policies and social protection systems. Addressing it therefore requires political commitment, rights-based approaches, and long-term housing solutions.

“Homelessness is not inevitable. It is a profound injustice — one we can solve when we choose dignity, housing, and human connection,” Mr. Gere said.

UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach highlighted the importance of this collaboration: “We invite the global community to bring their experience, decision-making power and commitment to creating a better urban future. Together, we can build safe, resilient cities and communities with a home for all.”

This initiative forms part of UN-Habitat’s broader efforts at WUF13 to convene global leaders and urban actors to advance practical solutions to urban challenges.

Learn about WUF13