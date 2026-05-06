Don Farrell of Fresh Revenues Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don Farrell’s story doesn’t open with a silver spoon or a corner office. It begins with a fifteen-year-old, a stack of dirty pots, and a dream to be a maître d’ (a job he admits he didn’t even understand at the time, but it sounded better than mowing lawns). Today, as Founder and Chief Cultivating Officer of Fresh Revenues, Farrell is not only a leading force in sales, service training but is also a creative problem-solver and community advocate.

Farrell’s career arc is as instructive as the services he provides. After a humble start at Marriott Hotels, he worked his way up from the kitchen to the front desk and finally to the sales office. That hands-on experience gave him a deep empathy for the challenges faced by every role in hospitality. It’s a quality that has become a hallmark of his training philosophy.

He reached the C-suite at Holiday Inn during the brand’s most energetic era of expansion, contributing to the creation of the now-famous Hampton Inns, Embassy Suites, Crowne Plaza, and Homewood Suites brands. “It was the best time to be with that company,” Farrell recalls. His drive to question conventional wisdom, even when told to keep quiet, planted the seeds for his future as a business owner.

Taking the leap in 1986, Farrell launched his own consulting business from his home’s spare bedroom where he quickly discovered that being “your own boss” actually meant answering to every client you serve. Those early years were tough, filled with cold calls and a lot of hustle. “For the first two, probably three years, if I’m honest with everybody, I was a beggar,” he admits. “I wasn’t walking. I wasn’t running. I was crawling.”

Only after making hundreds of calls and realizing that “consultant” didn’t set him apart from legions of job-seekers using the same title, Farrell decided to guarantee his results. If he didn’t deliver the promised revenue increase, clients didn’t pay. That bold guarantee was enough to get struggling hotel owners’ attention. And it worked.

An accidental encounter cemented the shift from consulting to training. After overhearing a reservation agent repeatedly mishandle calls, Farrell intervened. By teaching her to qualify callers, create value, and close sales, he helped her generate $800,000 in bookings from a single reservations desk. That hands-on, results-driven approach became the foundation for a training business that would eventually grow to 380 associates, ten thousand clients and licensees in 44 countries.

At the core of Fresh Revenues is an approach Farrell describes as “tactical, practical, and real.” He shows clients that investing in front line staff doesn’t just improve service, it can boost revenue and reduce costly turnover. “You get their hearts,” he explains, “by giving them the opportunity to make more money through incentives, and finding out how these new skills will help them with their career (regardless what that looks like)….not just higher base pay.”

But Farrell’s commitment doesn’t stop at the classroom door. He is a firm believer in reinforcement. “The biggest reason training fails is companies don’t keep it accountable or measured, don’t tie it to an incentive, isn’t ready for turnover and don’t know how to coach it,” he explains. By embedding accountability, measurement, and incentives directly into the training process, Fresh Revenues has helped clients reduce turnover by up to 40% while driving revenue gains that speak for themselves.

When he saw the need for more customizable, client-specific solutions, Farrell launched Fresh Revenues with a team of 20. This new venture expanded beyond sales and service to include leadership and culture-building, always with the guarantee that if the client doesn’t see the results they desire, he doesn’t get paid.

A Real App to Help the Homeless

Farrell’s innovative thinking extends beyond business. Moved by the challenges facing Memphis’ homeless population, he developed the “FarEver” app, connecting people in need with available resources, volunteers, and organizations. The app is designed to do 5 things, including services for those in crisis and for people who want to volunteer but don’t know where to start. Most communities are not working on stemming the tide of homelessness, but the Farever app can do just that….minimize future homeless. Though uptake has been a challenge, Farrell is determined to prove its value, starting in his own community.

He’s also turned his creative focus to the travel industry with “TaggedTrip,” an app that connects travelers based on shared passions, from chess to pickleball. This connection adds to the travelers experience and connection to a community that so many users will find to be the best part about traveling. From hotels to airlines, to retail, destinations, cruise ships and restaurants, this app can connect a traveler to all. His commitment to privacy and user safety sets these platforms apart in a crowded digital landscape that often tracks user movement and interests.

For Farrell, success is not just about profit; it’s about practical solutions that work for real people. Whether he’s helping a hotelier turn around a struggling property, training teams to see immediate ROI, or launching new tools to tackle social challenges, Don Farrell brings the same grit, empathy, and straight talk that powered his rise from the scullery room to the boardroom.

About Fresh Revenues

Fresh Revenues provides tactical, results-guaranteed training in sales, service, leadership, and culture for businesses worldwide. With a focus on reinforcement and accountability, with a commitment to helping solve social problems, Fresh Revenues turns front line staff into revenue drivers and delivers measurable, lasting results. Don Farrell also speaks at many conferences and consults C-Suite folks on how to be more effective leaders.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Don Farrell, Founder & Chief Cultivating Officer, Fresh Revenues, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday May 4th at 10am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-don-farrell-of-fresh-revenues/id1785721253?i=1000766206282

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-don-farrell-of-fresh-revenues-332617572

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3OnAxv5BWEgfkqasoLWFCc

For more information about Don Farrell, please visit https://freshrevenues.com/, https://www.fareverapp.com/, and https://www.taggedtrips.com/index.html/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.