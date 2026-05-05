From Khlebnikov to Nakamoto SurR.Ai Uses Bitcoin Logic to Explore Who Owns AI Art

Hero image from SurR: The System of Temporal Law, a 62-second AI-amplified audiovisual work that uses blockchain timestamping to define authorship in digital art.

62-second work connects early mathematical theories of time with Satoshi Nakamoto’s irreversible, time-stamped systems to define authorship in AI-generated art

Bitcoin changed how we think about time in systems. This applies that same logic to creative authorship.” — Vladi Lepi, Founder of SurR.Ai

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence accelerates the creation of digital content, one question remains unresolved: who owns what AI produces? SurR.Ai today announced the public launch of SurR: The System of Temporal Law, a 62-second audiovisual work that brings together ideas separated by nearly a century. It links early mathematical theories of time from Russian Futurist Velimir Khlebnikov, who explored whether history and culture could be understood through numerical patterns, with the cryptographic logic introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto.The project applies that connection to a modern question: how authorship can be established and verified in the age of AI.The artwork was minted on the Ethereum blockchain on April 30, creating a permanent, on-chain timestamp that reinforces its central claim: that authorship is defined not just by creation, but by when and how that creation is secured.“Bitcoin changed how we think about time in systems,” said founder Vladi Lepi. “This work applies that same logic to authorship. AI can generate endlessly, but authorship still depends on structure and human direction.”A System, Not Just an ArtworkSurR: The System of Temporal Law is constructed as what SurR.Ai describes as a “human-authored protocol,” where duration, sequence, and visual progression are governed by a defined mathematical structure. The 62-second runtime follows a precise formula, 62 = 3³ + 3³ + 2³, positioning time itself as both medium and mechanism.The visual sequence moves from fragmentation to ordered structure, echoing the progression of blockchain systems from uncertainty to confirmed state. In this way, the work connects early mathematical approaches to time with modern cryptographic infrastructure.From Financial Systems to Digital AuthorshipLepi’s background includes involvement in the VimpelCom IPO, a landmark moment in global capital markets. SurR.Ai extends that systems-based perspective into digital art, applying principles of structure, timing, and verification to questions of ownership.The project is positioned as “AI-amplified,” with human-authored systems directing the output rather than AI operating independently. It reflects more than three decades of experience across art, media, and institutional systems.The release comes as SurR.Ai submits the work to the ABS Digital Art Prize 2026, with exhibition scheduled at Unicorn Factory Lisboa during NFC Summit in June.As AI-generated content becomes more widespread, SurR.Ai positions its approach as a structured alternative where time, authorship, and ownership are explicitly defined rather than assumed.SurR: The System of Temporal Law is now available for viewing, with additional releases planned through NFT-focused events and the project’s four-year anniversary on August 8.View SurR: The System of Temporal Law in full here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-I-4I77PSI Learn more at SurR.Ai and follow the project across social platforms.About SurR.AiFounded in 2022 as a project of LV Agency, Inc., SurR.Ai operates at the intersection of AI, Total Art, and blockchain-secured cultural memory. The practice has produced more than 1,500 on-chain works to date and has presented at NFT.NYC as both artist and speaker in 2024 and 2025.Vladi’s background spans cultural symbolism, institutional creative production, and financial infrastructure: thirty-two years coordinating Brighton Ballet Theater Co., Inc. alongside Founding Director Irina Roizin; nearly three decades as President and CEO of LV Agency, Inc.; and earlier work in entertainment marketing for the 1996 VimpelCom (NYSE: VIP) IPO — the first listing of a Russian company on the New York Stock Exchange, recently revisited in Vera Krichevskaya’s 2025 documentary Connected.

Written in Numbers, Secured On-Chain - "SurR: The System of Temporal Law" 4K

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