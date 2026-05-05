**Update** Royalton Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor
**UPDATE** Please see the attached image of
the vehicle that fled. Anyone with information about this
vehicle or the owner/operator involved is encouraged to reach out to Sgt.
Austin Soule of the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips can also
be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2002030
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Soule
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 5/2/2026 at approximately 2230 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Mountain Side Road,
Bridgewater, VT
VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to Minors
ACCUSED: Sara Vitagliano
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT
VICTIM: Multiple Juveniles
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/2/25, at approximately 2230 hours, the Vermont State
Police received multiple complaints regarding loud music and underage drinking
at a residence on Mountainside Road in the town of Bridgewater. Upon our
arrival, we located multiple impaired juveniles. It was discovered that Sara
Vitagliano had enabled the consumption of alcohol by minors. Vitagliano was
issued a criminal citation on scene and released.
While on scene, a vehicle operated by one of the partygoers
took off at a high rate of speed, almost striking a Vermont State Trooper. The
vehicle is believed to be a silver or grey Subaru Forester. The Subaru
sustained minor front-end damage. Anyone with information regarding the
owner/operator of that vehicle, please reach out to the Vermont State Police –
Royalton Barracks. It is believed that this individual may have ties to the
Rutland area.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7-21-2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Sergeant
Austin Soule
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov
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