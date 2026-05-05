Update** Royalton Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

**UPDATE** Please see the attached image of the vehicle that fled. Anyone with information about this vehicle or the owner/operator involved is encouraged to reach out to Sgt. Austin Soule of the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit





VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B2002030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Soule

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

DATE/TIME: 5/2/2026 at approximately 2230 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Mountain Side Road, Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to Minors

ACCUSED: Sara Vitagliano

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VICTIM: Multiple Juveniles

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 5/2/25, at approximately 2230 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple complaints regarding loud music and underage drinking at a residence on Mountainside Road in the town of Bridgewater. Upon our arrival, we located multiple impaired juveniles. It was discovered that Sara Vitagliano had enabled the consumption of alcohol by minors. Vitagliano was issued a criminal citation on scene and released.

While on scene, a vehicle operated by one of the partygoers took off at a high rate of speed, almost striking a Vermont State Trooper. The vehicle is believed to be a silver or grey Subaru Forester. The Subaru sustained minor front-end damage. Anyone with information regarding the owner/operator of that vehicle, please reach out to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks. It is believed that this individual may have ties to the Rutland area.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7-21-2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov