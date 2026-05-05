Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,544 in the last 365 days.

**Update** Royalton Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

**UPDATE**  Please see the attached image of the vehicle that fled. Anyone with information about this vehicle or the owner/operator involved is encouraged to reach out to Sgt. Austin Soule of the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 


VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2002030

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Soule                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 5/2/2026 at approximately 2230 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Mountain Side Road,  Bridgewater, VT

VIOLATION: Furnishing Alcohol to Minors

 

ACCUSED: Sara Vitagliano                                        

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

 

VICTIM: Multiple Juveniles

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 5/2/25, at approximately 2230 hours, the Vermont State Police received multiple complaints regarding loud music and underage drinking at a residence on Mountainside Road in the town of Bridgewater. Upon our arrival, we located multiple impaired juveniles. It was discovered that Sara Vitagliano had enabled the consumption of alcohol by minors. Vitagliano was issued a criminal citation on scene and released.

 

While on scene, a vehicle operated by one of the partygoers took off at a high rate of speed, almost striking a Vermont State Trooper. The vehicle is believed to be a silver or grey Subaru Forester. The Subaru sustained minor front-end damage. Anyone with information regarding the owner/operator of that vehicle, please reach out to the Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks. It is believed that this individual may have ties to the Rutland area.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  7-21-2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Windsor Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Sergeant Austin Soule

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933

Email: Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

**Update** Royalton Barracks / Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.