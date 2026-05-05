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Derby Barracks / DUI #1 and 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5002394

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan Miller                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/04/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road, Jay

VIOLATION: 1st Deg. Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Bella Carlos                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, Orleans County Sheriff's Department, and Newport Ambulance Service were dispatched to a report from residents of Loop Road that a male and female physically fighting outside a vehicle stopped on the roadway. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Bella Carlos, age 23 of Jay, VT, had attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member by strangulation and had operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Carlos was taken into custody and brought to the Derby barracks for processing. Carlos was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $500 bail and Conditions of Release imposed by the Court and will appear in Orleans Criminal Court on 5/5/2026 to answer to the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/5/2026          

COURT: Orleans Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

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Derby Barracks / DUI #1 and 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault

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