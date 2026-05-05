Derby Barracks / DUI #1 and 1st Degree Agg Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5002394
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Logan
Miller
STATION:
Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/04/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Road, Jay
VIOLATION: 1st Deg. Aggravated Domestic Assault, DUI #1
ACCUSED: Bella
Carlos
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jay, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names
of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police, Orleans
County Sheriff's Department, and Newport Ambulance Service were dispatched to a
report from residents of Loop Road that a male and female physically fighting
outside a vehicle stopped on the roadway. During the course of the
investigation, it was determined that Bella Carlos, age 23 of Jay, VT, had
attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a household member by strangulation
and had operated a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Carlos was taken
into custody and brought to the Derby barracks for processing. Carlos was later
lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on $500 bail and Conditions of
Release imposed by the Court and will appear in Orleans Criminal Court on
5/5/2026 to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:
5/5/2026
COURT: Orleans Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional
Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
Trooper
Logan Miller
Vermont
State Police
Troop A –
Derby Barracks
35
Crawford Road
Derby,
Vermont 05829
(802)
334-8881
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