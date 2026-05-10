K-Beauty Immersion at New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers’ Day to Debut at the Javits Center on May 19, 2026

Event information for K-Beauty Immersion at Suppliers' Day at Javits Convention Center

A curated gathering of global industry leaders exploring the future of Korean beauty through trend intelligence, scientific innovation, and cultural influence

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate Release: K-Beauty Immersion at New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day will debut at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on May 19, 2026, as an exclusive half-day program devoted to the science, sophistication, and global influence of Korean beauty. Thoughtfully curated for beauty executives, formulators, suppliers, and brand decision-makers, the event will convene an exceptional group of voices across dermatology, research and development, ingredient innovation, consumer intelligence, and brand leadership for a multi-dimensional look at the next chapter of K-Beauty.As Korean beauty continues to evolve from a category trend to a global innovation framework, the program will offer a refined exploration of the forces driving its ongoing impact across skincare, formulation, retail, and culture. Attendees will hear from experts at NielsenIQ, Spate, and Cosmax on the market trends, consumer behaviors, and cultural perceptions shaping K-Beauty today, alongside perspectives from LG H&H and Amorepacific on the scientific rigor and research-driven developments behind Korea’s most influential beauty innovations.Among the program’s highlights will be a fireside chat with Charlotte Cho, founder of Soko Glam, offering insights into the founder perspective, brand building, and the enduring resonance of Korean beauty with the global consumer. Additional discussions will examine the future of sunscreen filters, as well as the increasing importance of diversity and inclusivity as K-beauty expands across a broader range of skin tones, skin concerns, and markets.The event will also feature a guided tour of K-Beauty ingredient suppliers exhibiting on the Suppliers’ Day show floor, creating an immersive bridge between strategic conversation and on-the-ground innovation. From emerging actives and sensorial formulation to manufacturing excellence and skin-first product development, the experience is designed to offer attendees both inspiration and practical industry insight.“K-Beauty has evolved from a regional phenomenon into a global framework for how skincare is conceived, formulated, and brought to market,” said Jane Yoo, MD, MPP , board-certified Korean American dermatologist and curator of the program. “This event is designed to move beyond surface-level trend reporting and instead examine what is scientifically credible, commercially scalable, and culturally meaningful as K-Beauty enters its next era.”By bringing together leaders from across science, strategy, and storytelling, K-Beauty Immersion at NYSCC Suppliers’ Day offers a rare opportunity to engage with Korean beauty not simply as a market category, but as a powerful lens through which the future of global skincare can be understood.Event DetailsK-Beauty Immersion at NYSCC Suppliers’ DayRegister here: https://nyscc.org/suppliers-day/ Date: May 19, 2026Time: 10 AM-1 PMLocation: Javits Convention Center, New York, NYFormat: Half-day program with guided supplier floor tour

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