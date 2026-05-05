Influential Women Features Katie Day, MBA: Entrepreneur and Sustainability Advocate at The Junkluggers of Brazos Valley

COLLEGE STATION, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Owner Combines Engineering Expertise, Environmental Stewardship, and Inclusive Leadership to Create Community Impact Through Sustainable Junk RemovalKatie Day, MBA, is an entrepreneur, sustainability advocate, and business leader transforming the junk removal industry into a platform for environmental responsibility and community impact as Owner and President of The Junkluggers of Brazos Valley. Since launching the business in June of last year, Katie has built the company around a mission of reducing landfill waste through responsible recycling, donation partnerships, and sustainable waste diversion practices while also fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace culture.Based in College Station, Texas, The Junkluggers of Brazos Valley provides environmentally conscious junk removal services designed to keep reusable items out of landfills whenever possible. Under Katie’s leadership, the company emphasizes sustainability, community involvement, and compassionate service while helping residential and commercial clients responsibly manage unwanted items and materials.Katie’s business philosophy combines environmental stewardship with people-centered leadership. She is especially passionate about creating inclusive opportunities for individuals with disabilities while supporting a family-operated business rooted in integrity, accessibility, and meaningful service.Before entering entrepreneurship, Katie spent more than 20 years working across manufacturing, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. With a technical foundation as a materials engineer and later earning her MBA from Western Governors University, she built extensive experience in quality management, technical sales, supply chain operations, and global business leadership. Throughout her corporate career, Katie managed complex systems, international teams, and significant operational budgets while developing strong expertise in process improvement, logistics, and strategic operations.However, after facing barriers related to disability within traditional corporate environments, Katie made the decision to pivot professionally and create her own path through entrepreneurship. Rather than allowing those obstacles to define her future, she used her engineering mindset, operational discipline, and resilience to build a purpose-driven business centered on inclusion, sustainability, and community impact.Katie attributes her success to resilience, adaptability, and the courage to move forward even when traditional systems no longer supported her goals or well-being. She believes her engineering background, problem-solving skills, self-advocacy, and strong family support gave her the confidence to create a business aligned with her personal values and long-term vision.Some of the most influential pieces of advice Katie has received came from her family, who consistently encouraged her to trust herself, keep moving forward, and remain committed to her goals. She also believes her lived experience navigating disability, combined with leadership experience across multiple industries, strengthened her ability to advocate for herself and lead with resilience, empathy, and purpose.For young women entering entrepreneurship or operational industries, Katie encourages them to save more money than they think they will need, ask for more funding than feels comfortable with, and prepare proactively for unexpected challenges. She strongly believes women should advocate unapologetically for accommodations, establish firm boundaries to protect their time and personal well-being, and never accept discrimination as part of the cost of success. Katie believes persistence, self-belief, and hard work can create opportunities regardless of physical limitations or external barriers.Katie recognizes ongoing disability discrimination, limited understanding of invisible disabilities, financial pressures on small business owners, and the physical demands of operations as some of the greatest challenges within her field. At the same time, she sees tremendous opportunity for entrepreneurship to drive more inclusive business models, expand sustainable waste-reduction services, and increase disability representation within leadership and business ownership.The values most important to Katie in both her personal and professional life are integrity, accessibility, inclusion, family, environmental responsibility, advocacy, and maintaining a healthy balance between ambition and personal well-being. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with family, participating in outdoor activities, and sharing interests such as Star Wars with her husband.In addition to her business leadership, Katie remains active in community service through long-standing volunteer involvement with P.E.O. Sisterhood, supporting women’s education and advancement initiatives.Through The Junkluggers of Brazos Valley, Katie Day continues demonstrating that purpose-driven businesses can create meaningful environmental impact, economic opportunity, and stronger, more inclusive communities.Learn More about Katie Day:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Katie-Day Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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