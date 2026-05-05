Influential Women Spotlights Sonya Revilla: Crisis Intervention Unit Specialist with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing Compassionate Crisis Support Through Faith, Service, and Community Care During Life’s Most Difficult MomentsSonya Revilla is a dedicated Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) Specialist with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, where she serves as one of only two paid civilian specialists working alongside law enforcement around the clock to assist individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Through her work in crisis response, Sonya provides compassionate support, practical resources, and emotional guidance to community members facing trauma, loss, and unexpected hardship.In her current role, Sonya responds to suicides, unattended deaths, fatalities, and other critical incidents, helping victims and families navigate emotionally overwhelming situations with care and professionalism. Her responsibilities include coordinating transportation for forensic interviews and medical examinations, connecting individuals with support services and resources, and ensuring people receive both emotional reassurance and practical assistance during times of crisis.Sonya’s work requires empathy, composure, organization, and the ability to provide clarity and stability within highly sensitive situations. Guided by her Christian faith, she approaches every interaction with compassion, patience, and a deep belief in serving others selflessly. She believes her role is not only to assist people logistically but also to help them find comfort, understanding, and hope during painful and uncertain moments.Her professional journey reflects resilience, adaptability, and a lifelong commitment to service. Sonya earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from Midland College and began her adult life as a stay-at-home mother before later operating an in-home daycare business for several years. She also spent time working in the medical field before transitioning into the oil and gas industry, where she worked for five years as a records specialist.Eventually, Sonya found her path into public service through the Midland District Attorney’s Office, where she served in multiple positions, including scanner, receptionist, juvenile trial team secretary, and pretrial intervention supervisor. Her work in pretrial intervention earned her meaningful recognition and heartfelt gratitude from individuals whose lives she helped positively influence during difficult transitions and legal challenges.After nearly five years with the District Attorney’s Office and years of volunteering with the Sheriff’s Office, Sonya officially joined the Crisis Intervention Unit and has now spent nearly four years working within the crisis response field. Her ability to connect with people compassionately while remaining organized and dependable has made her a trusted source of support within the Midland community.Sonya attributes her success to the life journey she has experienced and, most importantly, to God for always reassuring her that she would be cared for. Growing up in a broken home, she remembers finding comfort in dragonflies during moments when she cried and prayed as a child. Today, those experiences continue to shape her faith, resilience, and dedication to helping others facing difficult circumstances.In addition to her professional responsibilities, Sonya serves as a pastor’s wife, nursery director, and active community supporter who is especially passionate about helping children and families in need. She believes every interaction offers an opportunity to positively impact another person’s life.One of the most meaningful lessons Sonya has carried throughout her career is the belief that every person has the ability to make a difference in the lives of others. She believes this principle guides both her leadership and service philosophy, reminding her that even small acts of kindness and support can leave a lasting impact.For young women entering crisis intervention or public service careers, Sonya encourages them to remain committed to helping others and to never neglect doing good. Guided by Hebrews 13:16, she believes persistence in service, sacrificial giving when appropriate, and dedication to helping people are essential parts of a meaningful life and career.Sonya also recognizes that one of the greatest challenges in her field is balancing availability to others with personal well-being. As a wife, mother, and grandmother, she understands the importance of maintaining time for family, health, and personal renewal while continuing to serve others effectively and compassionately.The values most important to Sonya in both her personal and professional life are service, faith, and family. Alongside her husband of 31 years, who serves as a pastor, she remains deeply committed to faith, community involvement, and supporting others through life’s challenges.Through her work with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Sonya Revilla continues to provide comfort, guidance, and compassionate care to individuals and families during moments when support matters most.Learn More about Sonya Revilla:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Sonya-Revilla Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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