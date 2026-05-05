British Premium Reimagined: FREELANDER and the New Era of Land Rover DNA

FREELANDER 8, a new era of Land Rover DNA FREELANDER 8, new era of Land Rover DNA

How FREELANDER is transforming British SUV heritage into a new generation of intelligent all-terrain mobility

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREELANDER is entering a new era where Land Rover DNA is being reimagined through intelligent technology, modern luxury, and globally connected mobility experiences. As the automotive industry rapidly evolves through electrification and advanced intelligent systems, FREELANDER is positioning itself as a new generation British premium intelligent all-terrain brand that preserves the adventurous spirit and design philosophy that originally made Land Rover vehicles globally iconic.Originally launched in 1997, FREELANDER played a major role in reshaping the SUV market by introducing a completely different approach to premium mobility. At a time when consumers largely had to choose between traditional off-road vehicles and everyday passenger cars, FREELANDER combined premium comfort, authentic all-terrain capability, and practical everyday usability into one modern SUV. In doing so, it helped pioneer the urban off-road segment and became Europe’s best-selling SUV for five consecutive years between 1997 and 2002.Today, FREELANDER is evolving beyond a historical nameplate into a globally ambitious intelligent all-terrain brand inspired by Land Rover heritage while designed for the future of mobility.During the Night of FREELANDER at the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the company officially introduced its international vision and unveiled the FREELANDER 8 show model. The project represents a collaboration where Jaguar Land Rover leads the design direction while Chery contributes advanced intelligent and new energy technologies, creating a new interpretation of Land Rover DNA for a modern generation of global users.Rather than recreating the past, FREELANDER is modernizing many of the principles that originally defined the Land Rover experience. This includes the balance between premium craftsmanship, intelligent functionality, commanding design, and authentic all-terrain capability.The new FREELANDER design language is led by Phil Simmons, who was deeply involved in the creation of the original FREELANDER as well as the third-generation Range Rover, while also leading the design of globally recognized Land Rover models including the Defender and Range Rover Velar. His involvement helps preserve a strong visual and emotional connection to classic Land Rover design philosophy while introducing a more progressive and future-focused direction.Several signature design elements directly reference Land Rover heritage. The iconic rear triangle window from the original FREELANDER remains one of the strongest visual signatures and now inspires the brand’s new logo itself. Other defining elements include the castle-style body structure, elevated commander seating position, interlocking headlights, and the dual-peak hood design traditionally associated with classic British all-terrain vehicles.Inside the cabin, FREELANDER introduces a more technology-driven interpretation of modern British premium mobility. The vehicle integrates panoramic digital displays, immersive cockpit systems, intelligent interaction technologies, and second-row zero-gravity seating designed to improve long-distance comfort and reduce fatigue.The newly introduced Surround View Gallery system further reflects the brand’s evolving identity. Designed as one of the segment’s largest ultra-wide display experiences, the system provides real-time information including weather conditions, road environments, and vehicle status through a seamless digital interface.At the center of the intelligent cockpit sits the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, capable of supporting up to eight screens simultaneously while enabling immersive rendering systems, responsive digital interaction, and advanced multi-screen experiences. FREELANDER also integrates L2+ driver assistance systems and Advanced VPD technology in selected markets, allowing the vehicle to automatically park itself and later return to the driver through smartphone activation.At the same time, FREELANDER continues to preserve one of the most important parts of Land Rover DNA: true all-terrain capability.The i-ATS Intelligent All-Terrain System automatically adapts to changing road and terrain conditions in milliseconds and supports up to nine terrain modes covering snow, mud, sand, rock, and water crossings. Combined with dual-chamber air suspension, virtual central locking systems, and rear e-LSD functionality, the system is engineered to transition naturally between urban luxury driving and demanding outdoor environments.FREELANDER is also placing significant emphasis on global quality validation. More than 1,000 vehicles will participate in worldwide testing programs across over 50 road types and 100 real-world daily driving scenarios, covering climates ranging from the hot and dry environments of the Middle East and Australia to the colder regions of Northern Europe.Beyond the vehicle itself, FREELANDER’s ambitions are fully global. The company plans to expand into more than 90 countries and establish over 1,100 touchpoints worldwide over the next five years. The Middle East has already been confirmed as the brand’s first international strategic market, reinforcing the region’s growing importance within the global premium automotive landscape.Supporting this international vision is a global ecosystem powered by more than 5,000 employees across strategic hubs worldwide, covering design, research and development, manufacturing, and commercial operations.Manufacturing will take place at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base, which represents Jaguar Land Rover’s first full vehicle manufacturing facility outside the United Kingdom and one of the industry’s most advanced intelligent automotive production centers.More than two decades after helping redefine the SUV market for the first time, FREELANDER is once again positioning itself at the center of a changing automotive era.This is not simply the return of a legendary British SUV. It is the evolution of Land Rover DNA into a new language of intelligent premium all-terrain mobility.

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